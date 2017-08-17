News By Tag
Smart Choice Communications Ranked on 2017 Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Consecutive Year
Smart Choice Communications makes the Inc. 5000 list at #3341.
"We are honored and humbled to be named to Inc. 5000's list for the second time in two years," said Jarrett Wolfe, Partner at Smart Choice Communications. "SCC's consistent growth is a testament to our amazing team's achievements in providing the best service and support to all of our customers."
Smart Choice is a leader in transformational technology, offering modern enterprise solutions for hosted voice, security, analytics, and collaboration. Some of their recent products include Smart Phone ++, a mobile softphone application, and Smart Chat ++, an all-in-one team collaboration platform with integrated artificial intelligence. SCC takes pride in providing personalized, cost-effective solutions customized specifically for each client. In addition, their U.S. based support team provides 24/7/365 monitoring, support, and maintenance–
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com is the most competitive crop in the list's history. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
For more information regarding SCC's products and services, please visit www.smartchoiceus.com.
