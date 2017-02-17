News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Smart Choice Communications Appoints New Vice President of Client Services
SCC hires new VP of Client Services to oversee and manage multifaceted support team while helping to achieve strategic and systematic goals.
"When searching for a candidate, we wanted to find someone who not only had relevant experience, but who could also effectively manage a team and achieve repeated success," said Basil Stepanov, Chief Technology Officer at SCC. "Connie has truly taken command of this role and has been efficient in converting her vision to tangible results."
Prior to joining the SCC team, Mrs. Walker spent over 18 years at Sprint; the last 10 years as Senior Manager of International Network Services. She was an integral asset in building the international network, and wore a number of hats while working with departments such as service assurance, service delivery, undersea network cable administration and vendor management. She was also critical in measuring key performance indicators (KPI) and analyzing results to achieve strategic and operational goals. In her new role at SCC, she will be managing a team of over 15 individuals from several departments, and will directly report to the CEO, CTO and CFO.
"I'm looking forward to my new role here at Smart Choice Communications,"
About Smart Choice Communications:
As a full-service ISP, Cloud PBX, SIP, Infrastructure Management, and worldwide Smart Hands services provider, SCC helps hundreds of thousands of enterprise users to grow and maintain their businesses with zero downtime and cutover care. Our U.S.-based engineering team watches over your network 24/7/365 using our superior standards to ensure you have 100% uptime.
Find out more at: https://smartchoiceus.com/
Contact
Ryan Tross
Smart Choice Communications
***@smartchoiceus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse