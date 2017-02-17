 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Smart Choice Communications Appoints New Vice President of Client Services

SCC hires new VP of Client Services to oversee and manage multifaceted support team while helping to achieve strategic and systematic goals.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Choice Communications (SCC), a leading technology company, today announced the addition of Connie Walker in a new role as Vice President of Client Services. Operating out of the Missouri office, she will oversee all operations relating to worldwide client relations, while working to implement and improve key processes and procedures.

"When searching for a candidate, we wanted to find someone who not only had relevant experience, but who could also effectively manage a team and achieve repeated success," said Basil Stepanov, Chief Technology Officer at SCC. "Connie has truly taken command of this role and has been efficient in converting her vision to tangible results."

Prior to joining the SCC team, Mrs. Walker spent over 18 years at Sprint; the last 10 years as Senior Manager of International Network Services. She was an integral asset in building the international network, and wore a number of hats while working with departments such as service assurance, service delivery, undersea network cable administration and vendor management. She was also critical in measuring key performance indicators (KPI) and analyzing results to achieve strategic and operational goals. In her new role at SCC, she will be managing a team of over 15 individuals from several departments, and will directly report to the CEO, CTO and CFO.

"I'm looking forward to my new role here at Smart Choice Communications," stated Mrs. Walker. "Based on what I have already been exposed to here, this is a great company that can only move upward. The strategy is coming in line, and I have a supportive team reporting to me and an executive team I am fortunate to be a part of. Smart Choice Communications is a company that is destined for greatness."

About Smart Choice Communications:
As a full-service ISP, Cloud PBX, SIP, Infrastructure Management, and worldwide Smart Hands services provider, SCC helps hundreds of thousands of enterprise users to grow and maintain their businesses with zero downtime and cutover care. Our U.S.-based engineering team watches over your network 24/7/365 using our superior standards to ensure you have 100% uptime.

Find out more at: https://smartchoiceus.com/

