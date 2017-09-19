News By Tag
SCC Earns 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for 2nd Consecutive Year
Smart Choice Communications honored for delivering exceptional IP communications solutions.
"It is a great honor to be awarded the Internet Telephony Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for Smart PBX two years in a row," stated Jarrett Wolfe, Partner at SCC. "At SCC, we listen to our customers' specific business needs, design and integrate valuable features into our platform, and continue to provide the reliability, convenience and expertise that we are known for."
Smart Choice is widely recognized as the only nationwide provider with truly on-demand physical and remote maintenance. From consultation to implementation, SCC Technicians work every step of the way to provide professional and personalized service for each customer. Even after installation is complete, SCC Certified Project Managers and Engineers consistently work to add and upgrade features for customer convenience–
Customers can enjoy the ability to fully customize their Smart PBX features to meet their exact business needs, instead of the typical "take it or leave it" packages offered by competitors. Users can also easily manage their Smart PBX features online with just a few clicks using SCC's advanced web portal, OmniVoice. Some standard Smart PBX features include SmartRing, Softphones and Voicemail to Email, giving users added mobility and flexibility. With enhanced features such as Call Recording, Call Queue Analytics and Web Receptionist, users are able to completely control and manage their call data directly within the portal as needed.
SCC's Smart PBX gives users the advantage of an advanced call routing system wcj without the burden of managing the system themselves. Smart PBX can be run over TI, cable, EoC and fiber lines, and provides significantly more functionality and enhancements than a traditional PBX–at a fraction of the cost. As a cloud system, the PBX resides offsite saving customers the expenses associated with buying and upgrading telecom system hardware, and eliminates costly maintenance contracts.
"Congratulations to Smart Choice Communications for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Smart Choice has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.
The 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
For more information on SCC, please visit http://www.smartchoiceus.com.
Contact
Smart Choice Communications
***@smartchoiceus.com
