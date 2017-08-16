Roger B. Kennedy Construction Breaks Ground For Unicorp's Griffin Farm

Orlando Area General Contractor Begins Construction On $3 Million Seminole County, Florida Project

Roger B. Kennedy

407-478-4500

cpope@rbkennedy.com

-- ORLANDO, Fla. (August 22, 2017) – Altamonte Springs-based Roger B. Kennedy Construction broke ground for Griffin Farm at Midtown town center buildings A&B, Lake Mary, under a contract with Unicorp National Developments, Orlando. Zyscovich Architects, Winter Park, designed the town center which is slated to contain 150,000 square feet. As the initial portion of the project's first phase, Buildings A&B will consist of 13,896 square feet, said Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., president, adding that the current construction contract is approximately $3 million. Adjacent to the town center, Kennedy broke ground in March on Unicorp's upscale Drake Midtown Apartments valued in excess of $65 million. Buildings A&B are slated for completion in November 2017 and the apartments will be completed in June 2018. Slocum Platts Architects, Maitland, designed the apartments.The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for 147 years, and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida's largest construction companies and is one of Florida's largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, commercial and healthcare projects including apartments, condominiums, hotels, timeshare resorts, student housing, and more.Roger B. Kennedy Construction is known for their commitment to delivering fine quality construction while providing a hands-on approach. To maintain their competitive edge, Roger B. Kennedy Construction has streamlined its operations to be more efficient than ever. Offering pre-construction, construction management and sustainability services, Roger B. Kennedy Construction manages every phase of the construction process. As a general contractor in Orlando, they offer design coordination, estimating, scheduling, logistics, long-term cost analysis, permit coordinating and processing and value engineering as part of their pre-construction services.The team at Roger B. Kennedy Construction offers hands on management and is actively involved in all aspects of the construction process. As a full-service Orlando construction company, Roger B. Kennedy Construction manages the subcontractors and all personnel involved to ordering materials, pulling permits, processing change orders and scheduling throughout the build process right up to completion. Prior to the completion of all projects, the team at Roger B. Kennedy Construction conducts their own system testing and pre-commissioning as well as conducts owner training sessions. All scheduled meetings are attended by the project manager and project superintendent.Delivering fine quality construction and adhering to best business practices, has afforded Roger B. Kennedy Construction the opportunity to maintain a competitive edge as a general contractor in the Orlando, Florida area. In June of this year, Roger B. Kennedy Construction was ranked as Central Florida's 42nd fastest growing company in Orlando Business Journal's 2017 "Fast 50" Awards since posting a 53.29 percent increase in revenues to $102.7 million in survey year 2016. The company has long been ranked among the statewide "Florida 100" fastest-growing companies, and is consistently ranked among OBJ's "Golden 100" top privately-held companies, Top Construction Companies in Central Florida, and Largest Family-Owned Businesses.The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit www.rbkennedy.com.