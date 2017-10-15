News By Tag
Roger B. Kennedy Construction named among OBJ's Golden 100 for the 10th year
Orlando, Florida Contractor Recognized at Annual Awards Luncheon
Roger B. Kennedy Construction is a full-service building contractor in Central Florida offering pre-construction, construction management and sustainability services. As a general contractor and construction manager, the firm manages every phase of the construction process from inception to completion. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, commercial and healthcare projects including apartment complexes, hotel and timeshare resorts, student and senior housing, physician's offices and other commercial projects. All subcontractors and personnel are managed by the Roger B. Kennedy Construction team, and hands-on management involvement is guaranteed from the design phase through completion.
Clients rate Roger B. Kennedy Construction as the best contractor in Orlando for commercial construction in part due to its use of Green building practices. In addition, its experienced design recommendations and site operations offer clients valuable energy-saving opportunities.
Choosing a contractor that incorporates LEED standards can help clients gain tax benefits they may not otherwise receive. The use of recycled materials in construction as well as waste reduction are key advantages in working with Roger B. Kennedy Construction. In fact, the Kennedy team routinely works with clients to reduce costs, energy and water usage during every project.
Roger B. Kennedy Construction is a highly respected contractor not only in the Orlando, Florida area but throughout the Southeast. As a Florida Certified General Contractor, all of its trade contractors are pre-qualified and monitored to ensure cost controls are maintained, and that safety and quality benchmarks are always met.
Throughout the construction process the field supervision staff at Roger B. Kennedy Construction enforces the schedule and oversees their Safety and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Plans. Trade contractors are required to have specific quality control and wcj assurance plans in place, while daily progress reports ensure that cost controls, scheduling, safety and quality are achieved.
Roger B. Kennedy Construction works with clients throughout the state of Florida including the areas of Orlando, Tampa, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. Recently this Orlando contractor completed two multi-family projects, both 55+ senior living apartments: Brixton Landing Apartments, in Apopka, Florida, and Kenwood Place Apartments in Tallahassee, Florida. Other recent completions by Roger B. Kennedy Construction include Unicorp's Zen Luxury Living Apartments, the Waterpark Plaza at Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa, and Unicorp's Casa Mirella Apartments, all in Orlando, Florida.
The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for 147 years, and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida's largest construction companies and is one of Florida's largest family-owned businesses.
The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit http://www.rbkennedy.com.
Cady Pope
(407) 478-4500
***@rbkennedy.com
