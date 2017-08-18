Roger B. Kennedy Construction Breaks Ground For $8 Million Memory Care Facility

Orlando, Florida Based Contractor Begins New Project to Grow Senior Housing Market in Florida's Capitol

-- TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (August 24, 2017) – Roger B. Kennedy Construction broke ground July 10 for the Tapestry Tallahassee Walden assisted living and memory care additions and renovations, under a contract of approximately $8 million. Located at 3080 Walden Road and designed by Distyle Design PC, Minneapolis, Minn., the two three-story building additions and renovations will add 89 new assisted living and memory care units to the Tallahassee seniorhousing market when completed in March 2018. The scope of work will also include associated site development with outdoor amenities including secure courtyards and gathering spaces.The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for 147 years, and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida's largest construction companies and is one of Florida's largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in commercial construction projects and includes multi-family, hospitality, commercial and healthcare projects including apartments, condominiums, hotels, timeshare resorts, student housing, and more.Roger B. Kennedy Construction also offers pre-construction, construction management and sustainability services throughout the state of Florida. Roger B. Kennedy, President of Roger B. Kennedy Construction, states "As a general contractor in Orlando we manage every phase of the construction process from conception to completion. There are thousands of details involved with large scope commercial construction projects it is imperative to have a general contractor who offers hands on management and is actively involved throughout each step of the construction process. We manage all subcontractors and personnel involved in our client's projects to ensure each project stays on-budget and on-schedule."Roger B. Kennedy Construction has been recognized most recently in ENR Southeast's annual Top Contractors survey published on July 10, 2017. This top contractor in Orlando has been ranked as the 12th largest Florida-based general building contractor and the 81st largest contractor overall among The Southeast's Top Contractors according to the nationally respected survey. ENR's Southeast region includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit www.rbkennedy.com.