August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Community First Unveils Newly-Transformed Westside Branch

Community First Credit Union, a full-service credit union based in Jacksonville, announces the opening of a renovated Westside Branch located at 7640 103rd St.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Community First, a full-service credit union based in Jacksonville with membership open to anyone who lives on the First Coast, announces it has officially unveiled its renovated Westside Branch located at 7640 103rd St. Construction began in March 2017 and the renovation took place while the branch stayed open to serve its customers through the transition.

The location is the latest in the credit union's Branch Transformation Project, its most aggressive and comprehensive branch and facilities upgrade and update in its history which seeks to align physical branch locations with modern banking needs and customer uses. The Westside branch now features the organization's new color scheme, interior layout and technology improvements seen in the first two transformed locations, the new Riverside Branch and the retrofitted Arlington Branch.

The interior design features modern bright colors, furniture and finishes along with a mix of carpet and solid flooring and surfaces, most of which are sustainable or recycled. The interior also features a relaxation zone, interactive tablets, transaction counters without barriers, a digital community board and advisory stations. The branch experience includes full- and self-service and assisted service options through a discovery bar, solutions station, teller towers, and interactive kiosks. Specialized financial experts are instantly available through the credit union's Expert Nearby solution.

The branch was previously 2,780 square feet and has been expanded to 3,160 square feet. Total cost for the project was approximately $1.4 million. The branch received an addition of a distinctive cylindrical glass tower, which will become the credit union's signature exterior feature in its newly-constructed branches. The construction will also improve the visibility of the location, an outparcel of a Publix-anchored Oak Hill Village shopping center just west of Interstate I-295.

"We are proud of the response to the ongoing Branch Transformations," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First "This branch is a further evolution of our new design and we're looking forward to providing our members who rely on this center an enhanced and improved in-person banking experience."

The Branch Transformation project announced in 2014 is the credit union's program focused on updating and enhancing the member experience at its financial centers. DBSI (http://dbsi-inc.com/), a nationwide leader in banking and credit union branch transformations, designed the new and renovated locations and will oversee construction.

Community First broke ground in May on its new Fleming Island location at 2004 East West Parkway in the Island Walk North shopping center anchored by Fresh Market. The location is expected to open in late 2017.
Source:Community First Credit Union
