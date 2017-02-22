

Community First Credit Union To Build New Fleming Island Location Credit Union to relocate banking center to freestanding location 1 2 CFCU Fleming Exterior 1 CFCU Fleming Exterior 2 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog --



The construction is the next location of the credit union's Branch Transformation Project, the institution's most aggressive and comprehensive branch and facilities upgrade and update in its history which seeks to align physical branch locations with modern banking needs and customer uses. The Fleming Island Branch will be free-standing on a corner parcel allowing for more parking as well as a full-service drive-thru and drive-up ATM.



"The Fleming Island area has grown rapidly," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and president of Community First. "The new branch will provide conveniences not available in our current location while offering our members an enhanced experience in modern, in-person banking."



The Fleming Island branch will adopt the organization's new color scheme, interior layout and technology improvements seen in the first two transformed locations, the new Riverside Branch and the recently completed Arlington Branch.



Construction is expected to commence in spring of this year and it is scheduled to open in late 2017. The new branch will be 3,360 square feet and total construction cost is still being estimated. The number of branch employees will remain the same for the new location.



The interior design features modern bright colors, furniture and finishes along with a mix of carpet and solid flooring and surfaces, most of which are sustainable or recycled. The interior also features a relaxation zone, interactive tablets, transaction counters without barriers, a digital community board and advisory stations. The branch experience includes full- and self-service and assisted service options through a discovery bar, solutions station, teller towers, and interactive kiosks. Specialized financial experts are instantly available through the credit union's Expert Nearby solution.



The branch will also get the addition of a distinctive cylindrical glass tower, which will be one of the credit union's signature exterior features in its newly-constructed branches. The tower's interior will serve as a community room available for use by local organizations and businesses.



, a nationwide leader in banking and credit union branch transformations, designed the new and renovated locations.



Community First Credit Union of Florida is a state-chartered credit union based in Jacksonville serving anyone who lives or works on the First Coast. Community First is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the state, serving more than 121,000 members and with assets of $1.4 billion. Community First has 18 locations and 300 employees. A not-for-profit, Community First is a full-service financial institution offering banking, loans, mortgages and investments for consumers and businesses throughout the First Coast. For more information, visit www.communityfirstfl.org.



