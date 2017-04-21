 

Community First Credit Union Receives Financial Capability Innovation Award from EverFi at Nasdaq

Community First Credit Union was honored at the 3rd Annual Financial Capability Innovation Awards presented by the nation's leading technology innovator, EverFi, Inc.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Community First Credit Union was honored at the 3rd Annual Financial Capability Innovation Awards presented by the nation's leading technology innovator, EverFi, Inc. Presented at Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City, the award recognizes Community First's significant efforts to improve the financial capability of Americans through its digital financial wellness program moveUP.

Community First launched the moveUP financial wellness program in 2016. The program utilizes a personal journey and self-learning approach via modules customized from EverFi's technology and curriculum. So far more than 6,000 members have participated in the program and 100 percent of Community First's branch employees are trained as moveUP "Money Guides." The program aims to assist members become financially stable through education on items like credit scores, loans, savings and mortgages.

"We are proud to be recognized for helping our members become more financially knowledgeable," said CEO and President John Hirabayashi. "For years, many institutions have struggled with administering educational programs. The technology-enabled and engaging moveUP is a program that has worked to connect members with tools for their everyday financial lives."

Honorees were selected based on criteria including the scale and reach of their financial education initiatives, the duration of their commitment, and unique employee volunteering activities that supplement their programs. Community First's VP of Marketing Roger Rassman and Product Marketing Manager Jonathan Hanson attended the Nasdaq event to accept the award.

"Each year, we travel to the birthplace of the American financial system to honor institutions that are truly dedicated to going above and beyond in service to their communities," said Ray Martinez, EverFi president of financial education. "The Financial Capability Innovation Awards have given us the opportunity to share and celebrate the tremendous investment these institutions are making and continue to make in the communities where they live, work, and serve. For EverFi, our time here reminds us just how critical the role innovation continues to play in empowering Americans to pursue economic opportunity and achieve financial security for themselves, their families, and their community."

Community First is also committed to providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully navigate the increasingly complex financial world we live in. Community First has partnered with EverFi to bring MoveUP to local students at no cost to members through special events held at branches, schools and community partner locations throughout North Florida.

