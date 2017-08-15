 
Industry News





Florida Craft Brewery, Coppertail Brewing Co. announces expansion into Tallahassee, Gainesville and

Coppertail Brewing Co. becomes one of Tampa's fastest growing craft beer breweries as it expands its reach half-way across the Florida panhandle.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Coppertail has partnered with Florida beverage distributor Cone Distributing, Inc., to provide Coppertail's 'Core Four' signature beers to restaurants, bars, tap rooms and stores in their distribution area. The counties include Alachua (Gainesville), Leon (Tallahassee), and Marion (Ocala). Coppertail's four core beers are Unholy, (American Trippel), Night Swim, (Robust Porter), Free Dive (American IPA) and Independent Pilsner (Traditional German Pilsner). Seasonal beers will also be available.

Coppertail beer is currently available in Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Ft. Myers, Miami, and Tampa, where it is brewed in a newly expanded facility at the edge of Ybor City. Reaching the new market is a dream of Coppertail's President, Kent Bailey.

"We chose to partner up with Team Cone because we love their values, their company culture and their ability to get things done," said Kent. "The feeling I get walking through the warehouse at Cone is the same feeling I get walking around our brewery: it's like a big family.  We feel confident putting the future of our brand in Team Cone's hands. We love the unspoiled, old-Florida feeling in much of the country up there, and it's exciting to be able to sell beer in our state Capital. We're also looking forward to having a good excuse to drive up for some football games."

Launch events to introduce Coppertail beer to consumers are planned the week of August 21st at restaurants and tap rooms. Check out the Coppertail Brewing Co. Facebook page for more details.

About Coppertail Brewing Co.
Coppertail Brewing Co. is a production brewery in Tampa, FL, founded in 2014 by home brewer and reformed attorney, Kent Bailey and professional brewer, Casey Hughes. The two wanted to bring more hop-forward and Belgian influenced beer to the thirsty masses.

Coppertail brews and bottles all their beer in Tampa for distribution throughout Florida. Four core beers are available year-round, with seasonal releases and special treatments offered throughout the year. Coppertail beer is available at Total Wine, Target, Whole Foods, Publix, and at the brewery seven days a week.

Coppertail recently opened a pub-style restaurant on site at their Tampa tap room. The S & V Kitchen @ Coppertail is a collaboration with Ty and Lacie Mathis, owners of The Stein and Vine in Brandon, FL. For more information, visit CoppertailBrewing.com.

About Cone Distributing
Founded by Douglas P. Cone, Jr. in 1985, Cone Distributing began business with selling five brands of beer in four rural counties. Less than two years later, the company began expanding territory and suppliers and has not stopped since, building the largest geographic footprint in the state for a Florida beer distributor. Today Cone Distributing sells beer from over 40 suppliers in 22 Florida counties from a state-of-the-art facility in Ocala and a facility in Tallahassee. Cone Distributing's goal is to operate a World Class company, distinguishing itself by doing the Right Thing the Right Way All the Time. For more information, visit http://www.teamcone.net.

Coppertail Brewing Co. contact:

Gary Kost, Director of Marketing
Coppertail Brewing Co.
2601 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605
gary@coppertail.com
813-247-1500
CoppertailBrewing.com
facebook.com/coppertailbrewing
twitter.com/Coppertail

Cone Distributing Contact:
Mark DeNote
Digital & Web Content Coordinator
352.732.4111 ext. 1108
mdenote@conedist.com

Media Contact:

Nancy Summers
Veranos Resources Marketing and PR Services
Tampa, FL
nsummers@veranosresources.com
813-335-4756
VeranosResources.com

Nancy Summers
Veranos Resources Marketing and PR Services
***@veranosresources.com
