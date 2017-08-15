News By Tag
DIY Network's Jeff Devlin to Appear at the Builders Home & Remodeling Show September 22-24
The Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, takes place at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, Missouri
From a very young age, Jeff began building and creating with tools and scraps of just about anything he could get his hands on. "I have always tinkered. I spent most of my early days breaking things. Now my days are filled with fixing them. Funny how things work out!" Jeff's professional foray into carpentry began over 20 years ago as an apprentice for an historic home remodeler, where he honed his skills in the trade and gained a deep appreciation for the character, craftsmanship and beauty of historic dwellings. This blooming passion for designing, creating and building things is what led Jeff to his chosen career path.
As an apprentice for a company that purchased antiquated properties on the verge of extinction, Jeff helped to rehabilitate them back to their original splendor of 100, or even 300, years past. Jeff was often in awe of the fine craftsmanship, attention to detail and heart these structures demanded of carpenters and, as a result, he came to demand this same level of manual investment and dedication of himself. Jeff took a hands-on approach to learning about construction and fine woodworking while putting the rest of his effort into absorbing all available information about his craft. To satisfy his natural tendency toward precision and excellence, Jeff strived to replicate the artisanship that he saw in these timeless homes with each and every project he adopted.
Jeff's passion and dedication, along with his natural ability to entertain those around him with humor, honesty and a smile, led him to the world of television. He has many years and numerous shows under his belt for HGTV and DIY Network, including "Stone House Revival," "Smart Home," "I Hate My Bath," "Good, Better, Best…," "Spice Up My Kitchen," "Ellen's Design Challenge," "Most Embarrassing Rooms..." and many others, totaling well over 200 episodes. Jeff still remains grounded, a true carpenter, passionate about character, integrity and quality.
Jeff has remained very hands on behind the scenes with his own company, SchoolHouse Woodworking, LLC, a custom woodworking company that delivers on their promise of excellence. Jeff's love for fixing things and his hard-earned experience perfecting his craft have led him to independently accomplish the complete renovation of two historic Pennsylvania farmhouses, the current of which is the house of his dreams, a 250-year-old stone farm house. He shares this labor of love with two children, a St. Bernard and a handful of chickens.
Jeff will present his seminar Insider Tips & Tricks for Remodeling like a Pro on Friday and Saturday at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. He will be available after each seminar to answer questions from audience members.
Show attendees can also experience a number of entertaining features while at the Home & Remodeling Show. The Party Flavors Sampling Event has a variety of foods perfect for that next get-together and great for holiday gifts. Walter Knoll Fall Floral Seminars offer hands-on floral design experiences for a nominal fee. Kids and adults alike will enjoy entertaining dog shows full of frisbee and agility tricks, plus there is pumpkin painting, crafts and games for the kids. Visitors can shop the Spa Sale for great deals and register to win a $500 Show Shopping Spree.
For show information, visit http://www.STLHomeShow.com.
