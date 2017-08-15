News By Tag
Majesty's Single "The Code" is Worth Listening on SoundCloud
Majesty the God is already going global with his album This Is Different. The track "The Code" is another incredible track of the album available on SoundCloud.
Majesty is one artist who is bringing forth the lost charm of golden age hip hop. Through the album "This Is Different" Majesty takes an attempt to communicate the message about the harsh and grimy realities of the southern California. His music speaks out loud about different hardships people had to face in the place especially those who are disadvantaged. This Young guy dedicates his whole life to music and wants to make the most out of it. Majesty is also known for his proactiveness as a basket ball player. His favorite pastime was tuning to golden age hip hop tracks and listen to the beats of Tupa, Jay Z, Big L and the like. Other than the tracks of the album "This Is Different", His previous album Root of All Evil" has also been highly appreciated.
"This is Different" is already making fans crazy with the bold and witty lyrics. Producer Mtf Mob has not left any imperfection in terms of producing. The third single "The Code" is currently the hot favorite of Soundcloud Listeners. This track is created by implementing the best music beats, uncanny narrating style powered in the voice of majesty. Hip hop and rap music enthusiasts, get engrossed to his hypnotic track only on SoundCloud.
