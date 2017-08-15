News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peridot - What, Why and When of The August Birthstone
1) Peridot gemstone gets its name from Greek word 'faridat' which means 'gem'. The stone is also called as 'Chrysolite' and is found largely in Egypt, Brazil, China, Sri Lanka and some parts of United States.
2) Historians believe that Cleopatra wore peridot jewellery and had a huge collection of the same. Also, the stone was used to decorate robes and church plates.
3) Peridot is known for its transparent green appearance and is popularly tagged as the 'Evening Emerald' over the years. A simple peridot choker will make you fall in love with the color it owns gracefully.
4) The Peridot stones smaller than 3 carats are popular and common while peridots in 10 to 15 carats are extremely rare. The stone generally measures 6.5 to 7 on the Mohs scale.
5) Legend says that peridot gemstone is a gift from the Gods and Mother Nature to commemorate new creations and celebrate the arrival of the spring.
6) The stone is a suitable gift as it is believed to have healing properties and brings luck and positivity to the wearer. It also protects the user from evil eye and nightmares. An elegant set of peridot earrings makes for a suitable anniversary gift.
7) Peridot gemstone benefits the user in multiple ways. Using the stone is considered important to have a happy marriage, growth, and beauty.
8) Physical, mental, spiritual and emotional detoxification can be achieved by being in physical contact with the stone. It helps to recover from ailments like constipation, insect bites, ulcers etc. and helps build stronger self-esteem.
Go through the mesmerizing collection of peridot bracelets, earrings and necklace on Rockrush an avail the benefits the gemstone inherits.
Please visit - https://www.rockrush.com
Contact
Rockrush
02249429999
***@rockrush.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse