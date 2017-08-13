News By Tag
Well Beyond Care plans to hire 100 nurses for new venture
A Health Tech Company Disrupting the Private Duty Industry Plans on Hiring 100 Nurses by the End of the Year
Well Beyond Care, launched in late July for 2017, is already on a projected path to add at least one hundred (100) nurses who have home health, hospice and geriatric care management experience along with sales and management expertise to its payroll. In addition to operating in five (5) states and twelve (12) major metropolitan areas within their first four weeks of operations, they plan to be in at least twenty-five (25) states by the end of the year.
"Well Beyond Care is all about helping families hire affordable, compatible caregivers for their aging parents," states the company's Chief Operations Officer, Lauren Tarrant, RN. Ms. Tarrant also states, "families are under a lot of stress when they discover that they need to have someone care for mom and dad. In most instances, the adult children live out of town, and knowing that there is a nurse in the neighborhood is a great relief. We just want to keep the stress level down, and nurses are the best way to do that. We have already started recruiting and interviewing nurses for these open positions. Salaries are upwards to over $80,000 per year."
Jeffrey Fry, Well Beyond Care's CEO and President adds, "the only way we can support our rapidly growing client base is to combine the high touch of nursing, with the high-tech of our online application."
The Company has been working on this new application for over three (3) years, and its initial acceptance has been overwhelming. Management added that they projection for 2018 will be to accelerate the hiring of more nurses to meet the demand for their services.
About Well Beyond Care:
Well Beyond Care provides the tools that help you plan care and allow your loved ones to safely age in place. It is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. Our platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. This solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs. Its online system combines the best in Caregiver matching (searching, screening, ratings & hiring) with all the back-office functions (time worked, payroll, scheduling, and notifications)
Easy to use, and free to join, Well Beyond Care empowers Careseekers and those looking for care. More at: wellbeyondcare.com or at (844) 4WB-CARE (844-492-2273)
Lauren Tarrant, RN
(512) 809-4057
***@wellbeyondcare.com
