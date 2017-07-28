 
News By Tag
* Pitch Competition
* 1776
* Capital Factory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Well Beyond Care selected to present at 1776 Challenge Cup

A Health Tech Company Disintermediating Private Duty Care has been selected as one of fifteen companies to pitch at the 1776 Challenge Cup in August in Austin
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pitch Competition
1776
Capital Factory

Industry:
Health

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

AUSTIN, Texas - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Well Beyond Care, an online company that is offering an alternative solution to the broken system of private duty care, was chose from dozens of companies to present as part of Capital Factory's and 1776 Challenge Cup (https://www.1776.vc/challenge-cup/).

On August 10, 2017 Capital Factory (https://capitalfactory.com/), in partnership with 1776 and Revolution (http://revolution.com/?utm_source=1776&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=challenge) will be hosting the 2017 for Challenge Cup Austin, where 15 startups will pitch for the chance to win a trip to the Global Final round of Challenge Cup in Washington, D.C.

The Challenge Cup is a worldwide tournament for the most promising, innovative, and creative startups to present to a panel of judges and the public their revolutionary idea and have a chance to win prizes, make connections, and share their vision on a global stage. This year, 1776 is partnering with 75 cities to host Challenge Cup Local events, and Capital Factory is is hosting this year's event in Austin.

One winner will advance with a free trip to the Global Finals at Challenge Festival from November 13-17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. There, the finalists will compete for the grand prizes as well as spend time with the investors, customers, media and other key connections that can help them succeed on a global scale.

For more information about the Austin Challenge Cup, please click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenge-cup-austin-tickets...).

About 1776:
1776 chooses challenging, government-dominated markets because their roots are in Washington, DC and this gives them proprietary connections, insights, and tools that can be used to drive massive scale revenue growth. The key to it all is connections and learning, which they curate through our global platform Union. They connect startups to the latest wisdom on how to build highly scalable businesses through their curriculum. To expert mentors who can help startups quickly solve problems. To markets through our institutional and corporate partners. To capital through our investor network and the 1776 Seed Fund. And to talent through our community relationships across the globe. Here are just a few different ways to join our global community.  Learn more at: 1776.vc

About Capital Factory:
Capital Factory's mission is to be Austin's center of gravity for entrepreneurs. Last year 90,000 entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gathered day and night for meetups, classes and coworking.  For entrepreneurs who want to hone their skills, find co-founders, meet angels and VCs, or grow their teams the Capital Factory is the place to quit their jobs forever. Learn more at: Capital Factory (https://capitalfactory.com/learn/)

About Well Beyond Care:
Well Beyond Care provides the tools that help you plan care and allow your loved ones to safely age in place.  It is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover.  Our platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. This solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs.   Its online system combines the best in Caregiver matching (searching, screening, ratings & hiring) with all the back-office functions (time worked, payroll, scheduling, and notifications) to ensure safe, reliable, dependable, affordable care is obtained. It is the only company that gives each Careseeker access to their own local, personal nurse to help guide them through the hiring process. The Careseeker's nurse provides advice on healthcare options and aids with transitional care.

Easy to use, and free to join, Well Beyond Care empowers Careseekers and those looking for care. More at: wellbeyondcare.com or at (844) 4WB-CARE (844-492-2273).

Post navigation
← Hiring A Caregiver: Direct Hire Vs. Agency Hire

Contact
Jeffrey Fry
***@wellbeyondcare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wellbeyondcare.com Email Verified
Tags:Pitch Competition, 1776, Capital Factory
Industry:Health
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Well Beyond Care PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share