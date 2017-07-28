News By Tag
Well Beyond Care selected to present at 1776 Challenge Cup
A Health Tech Company Disintermediating Private Duty Care has been selected as one of fifteen companies to pitch at the 1776 Challenge Cup in August in Austin
On August 10, 2017 Capital Factory (https://capitalfactory.com/)
The Challenge Cup is a worldwide tournament for the most promising, innovative, and creative startups to present to a panel of judges and the public their revolutionary idea and have a chance to win prizes, make connections, and share their vision on a global stage. This year, 1776 is partnering with 75 cities to host Challenge Cup Local events, and Capital Factory is is hosting this year's event in Austin.
One winner will advance with a free trip to the Global Finals at Challenge Festival from November 13-17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. There, the finalists will compete for the grand prizes as well as spend time with the investors, customers, media and other key connections that can help them succeed on a global scale.
For more information about the Austin Challenge Cup, please click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
About 1776:
1776 chooses challenging, government-dominated markets because their roots are in Washington, DC and this gives them proprietary connections, insights, and tools that can be used to drive massive scale revenue growth. The key to it all is connections and learning, which they curate through our global platform Union. They connect startups to the latest wisdom on how to build highly scalable businesses through their curriculum. To expert mentors who can help startups quickly solve problems. To markets through our institutional and corporate partners. To capital through our investor network and the 1776 Seed Fund. And to talent through our community relationships across the globe. Here are just a few different ways to join our global community. Learn more at: 1776.vc
About Capital Factory:
Capital Factory's mission is to be Austin's center of gravity for entrepreneurs. Last year 90,000 entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gathered day and night for meetups, classes and coworking. For entrepreneurs who want to hone their skills, find co-founders, meet angels and VCs, or grow their teams the Capital Factory is the place to quit their jobs forever. Learn more at: Capital Factory (https://capitalfactory.com/
About Well Beyond Care:
Well Beyond Care provides the tools that help you plan care and allow your loved ones to safely age in place. It is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. Our platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. This solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs. Its online system combines the best in Caregiver matching (searching, screening, ratings & hiring) with all the back-office functions (time worked, payroll, scheduling, and notifications)
Easy to use, and free to join, Well Beyond Care empowers Careseekers and those looking for care. More at: wellbeyondcare.com or at (844) 4WB-CARE (844-492-2273)
