Well Beyond Care Selected as Finalist for Austin Rice Alliance Event January 25
A Health Tech Company Disintermediating Private Duty Care has Been Chosen as One of Ten Companies Presenting at the 2017 Startup Pitch Competition
Well Beyond Care is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. Our platform uses the power of the internet to offer families the ability to care for their aging parents from a distance, allowing them to safely age-in-place. The company also provides nurses to help with healthcare resources, support and transition care in and from the healthcare community in an effort to avoid emergent visits, hospitalizations and nursing home placement. This solution lowers stress when hiring a caregiver and saves families on average $10,000 to $30,000 per year in care costs.
Rice Alliance – Austin Chapter and the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), along with sponsor American Bank, are teaming up to host a special pitch competition that will offer valuable in-kind prizes and a potential for a significant cash investment to the company with the best business pitch.
The target companies for this competition are pre-Series A and have raised less than $1 million to date. Competing companies will give a 3-minute pitch to a panel of judges and a large theater audience. Networking with judges, sponsors, other presenters, and audience members will provide further opportunities to discuss business ideas.
"It is always great for Well Beyond Care to showcase how our online service can help adult children with aging (geriatric) parents solve the serious and upsetting concern regarding what to do to keep mom and dad safe and at home. With the sophisticated healthcare development over the past 50 years, seniors are living longer and this creates an ever growing need for personal care, and this crisis is only getting bigger as more than 65,000 baby boomers retire every week," states Jeffrey Fry, CEO of Well Beyond Care. "We know that there is a huge opportunity for a company to solve this looming crisis in caregiving, and it will be wonderful to also present with other Austin startups," Mr. Fry added.
About Rice Alliance – Austin Chapter:
Rice Alliance – Austin Chapter aids entrepreneurs and investors alike, principally through educational events and workshops but also through mentoring, funding, partnership, and networking. The Austin Chapter was formed in 2003 as the successful Rice Alliance for Technology & Entrepreneurship initiative at Rice University in Houston expanded its footprint. Austin was an obvious choice and the Austin Chapter now claims an important space in the entrepreneurial community in the capital city. Learn more at austinricealliance.org.
About CTAN:
Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is the largest angel investing network in Texas, and the #1 most active single-chapter group in the nation (for 2015). It mission is twofold: To provide quality early-stage investment opportunities for accredited angel investors, and to assist entrepreneurs and early-stage growth companies by serving as a key source of funding, mentorship, strategic advice, and educational resources. CTAN was founded in 2006 by local investors and community leaders, who believed that early-stage investing could provide a meaningful return for investors while also spurring local economic growth. Individual members of the organization volunteered their time and expertise to review potential investments and assist entrepreneurs. Learn more at centraltexasangelnetwork.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Tarrant
(512) 809-4057
***@wellbeyondcare.com
