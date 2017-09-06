News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Well Beyond Care to be Interviewed by Dr. Mara Karpel
Founders Lauren Tarrant and Jeffrey Fry discuss how their Health Tech Company is Disrupting the Private Duty Industry
Well Beyond Care, launched in late July for 2017, is already operating in seven (7) states and fifteen (15) major metropolitan areas within their first six weeks of operations. The founders will discuss the journey of getting this revolutionary service up and running and some of the hurdles they still need to overcome in the private pay, private duty caregiving marketplace.
Well Beyond Care is all about helping families hire affordable, compatible caregivers for their aging parents," states the company's Chief Operations Officer, Lauren Tarrant, RN. Ms. Tarrant also states, "families are under a lot of stress when they discover that they need to have someone care for mom and dad. In most instances, the adult children live out of town, and knowing that there is a nurse in the neighborhood is a great relief. We just want to keep the stress level down, and nurses are the best way to do that."
Jeffrey Fry, Well Beyond Care's CEO and President adds, "the only way we can support our rapidly growing client base is to combine the high touch of nursing, with the high-tech of our online application."
The Company has been working on this new application for over three (3) years, and its initial acceptance has been overwhelming. Management added that they projection for 2018 will be to accelerate the hiring of more nurses to meet the demand for their services nationwide, and is also working with major organizations dealing with caregiving to alleviate some of the major shortcomings of private duty care.
About Dr. Mara Karpel & Your Golden Years:
Dr. Mara Karpel & Your Golden Years radio program delivered its first show broadcasting from Blog Talk Radio, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014. Since then, she has done over 100 broadcasts on topics covering aging, caregiving, and issues to improve your "golden years." wcj Dr. Mara Karpel is a licensed psychologist with over 25 years of experience working with adults of all ages who desire to reach their full potential, no matter their age or health condition. In addition, Dr. Karpel has a specialty of working with older adults and with caregivers.
Each week you can listen to the Live Stream of her show on Sunday's from 5:00PM till 7:00PM (CST) on Blog Talk Radio as well as archived shows here: yourgoldenyears (http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
About Well Beyond Care:
Well Beyond Care provides the tools that help you plan care and allow your loved ones to safely age in place. It is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. Our platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. This solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs. Its online system combines the best in Caregiver matching (searching, screening, ratings & hiring) with all the back-office functions (time worked, payroll, scheduling, and notifications)
Easy to use, and free to join, Well Beyond Care empowers Careseekers and those looking for care. More at: wellbeyondcare.com or at (844) 4WB-CARE (844-492-2273)
Media Contact
Lauren Tarrant, RN
(512) 809-4057
***@wellbeyondcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse