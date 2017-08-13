Well Beyond Care Launches Revolutionary Online Service for Caregiving

A Health Tech Company Disintermediating Private Duty Care has launched its online application to disrupt the private duty industry

Lauren Tarrant, RN

(512) 809-4057

Lauren Tarrant, RN
(512) 809-4057

-- Well Beyond Care, an online company that is offering an alternative solution to the broken system of private duty care, is pleased to announce it has been launched its online application which helps families with the daunting task of finding an in-home caregiver.Well Beyond Care is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. The platform uses the power of the internet to offer families the ability to care for their aging parents from a distance, allowing them to safely age-in-place. The company also provides nurses to help with healthcare resources, support and transition care in and from the healthcare community in an effort to avoid emergent visits, hospitalizations and nursing home placement. This solution lowers stress when hiring a caregiver and saves families on average $10,000 to $30,000 per year in care costs.While the system is a benefit to adults looking for care, it is also to boon to caregivers who are looking for jobs and the ability to make more money. While families receiving care save between $200 and $600 per week in care costs, a caregiver can expect to increase her salary by 25% to 40%, or by $3 to $6 per hour on average. This is possible due to the fact that Well Beyond Care is removing the costly middle man known as a private duty care agency, and in the process reducing the mark-up associated with their costly services.In addition, the company offers nurse navigators, or nurse care-pair managers, to help with the using the site, hiring caregivers, and accessing resources. Laurent Tarrant, RN, Well Beyond Care's Chief Operations Office states, "One of the things that our company offers is a nurse navigator to help family members who are trying to find care for their mothers or fathers, but who might live over 100 miles away. These nurses are there to reduce stress as much as possible. The company is unique in that our approach of using nurses with years of home health, hospice and geriatric care management to be a local resource for families who might live far away." Mr. Tarrant added, "with the launch of our site, we are of course looking to add more nurses to our service.""It has taken a great deal of time and effort to get Well Beyond Care launched, but it has been more than worth it," states Jeffrey Fry, CEO of Well Beyond Care. Our online service can now help adult children with aging (geriatric) parents solve the serious and upsetting concern regarding what to do to keep mom and dad safe and at home. With the sophisticated healthcare development over the past 50 years, seniors are living longer and this creates an ever-growing need for personal care, and this crisis is only getting bigger as more than 65,000 baby boomers retire every week. We know that there is a huge opportunity for a company to solve this looming crisis in caregiving, and we believe that Well Beyond Care has the solution everyone has been looking for."Both Careseekers and Caregivers can create a fee account now. What makes Well Beyond Care unique is that there is no more posting and replying to jobs. Instead, the company uses a sophisticated matching algorithm to ensure that the best caregivers are matched with the care needs of the care recipient. This is just one of the many innovations the company has developed in the three years since it first prototyped its caregiving service.Well Beyond Care provides the tools that help you plan care and allow your loved ones to safely age in place. It is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover. Our platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. This solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs. Its online system combines the best in Caregiver matching (searching, screening, ratings & hiring) with all the back-office functions (time worked, payroll, scheduling, and notifications)to ensure safe, reliable, dependable, affordable care is obtained. It is the only company that gives each Careseeker access to their own local, personal nurse to help guide them through the hiring process. The Careseeker's nurse provides advice on healthcare options and aids with transitional care.Easy to use, and free to join, Well Beyond Care empowers Careseekers and those looking for care. More at: www.wellbeyondcare.com or at (844) 4WB-CARE (844-492-2273)