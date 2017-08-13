 
Industry News





Oddway International Announces Major Expansion for its Pharmaceutical Export Business in Uzbekistan

"The Leading Pharmaceutical Company has Announced an Important Plan to Establish In Uzbekistan In The Forthcoming Days"
 
 
DARIYAGANJ, India - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced that it will meet the needs of large, medium, small businesses and individuals in the Uzbekistan Federation for their pharmaceutical requirements. Oddway International is a global popular exporter, distributor, trader and wholesaler of medicines all over the world and the company is known for its fair prices. Oddway International has a strong and independent infrastructure making it one of the world's largest and most popular export houses.

"Our goal is to maintain a healthy, safe and accessible relationship with our customers and can be manifested by the excellent satisfaction they experience as they are with us. We ensure that different ingredients are delivered on time to meet all our customers' requirements, "said Oddway International's spokesman, who spoke about the new expansion of the global company.

The export house has a very strong ethical code and no compromises in the quality of its products. Each shipment is adequately checked by experts. The company distributes a large number of medicines as well as life-saving medications in hospitals and medical shops around the world. In addition, the company reaches users from small to medium and large, and the export house is well equipped to handle orders of all kinds for any known disease and illness. From Kidney Disease to Oncology, Arthritis to Hepatitis, HIV / AIDS to Women's Health, and many other diseases that have been offered by Oddway International have proven to be the most effective medication for all.

Oddway International has established itself over the past decade as a reliable name in the pharmaceutical industry. With its wholesale mechanism, sales network, logistics infrastructure and supply chain management, the company has satisfied a large number of customers in Uzbekistan. The company's opinion is brilliant and the evaluations of the patrons reflect the performance stories and the belief that they have in the company. From Samarkand to Bukhara and Nukus to Namangan the products are popular and ever more demanding in Uzbekistan. For more information about Oddway International, visit their website at http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
