Latest ezW2 Correction Software Offers Multi Year Printing On White Paper At No Extra Cost

Updated ezW2 Correction 2016 software allows business owners to print unlimited multiple year corrections on plain white paper at no additional cost. Go to halfpricesoft.com for download and details.

Contact

Casey Yang

***@halfpricesoft.com Casey Yang

End

-- 2016 ezW2 Correction tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated and allows companies to print unlimited quantity and multiple year correction forms on plain white paper at no additional cost. ezW2 Correction has been approved by the SSA to print on white paper for customer convenience."ezW2 Correction tax preparation software is now able to print multiple year W2 and W3 Correction forms on plain white paper for customer convenience at no additional cost." said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge.Prices start at $39 for a single user (print and mail) version, the new W2 and W3 form correcting software from Halfpricesoft.com combines versatility in features with affordability. The main features include:- Print recipient copies in PDF format.- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND W3C on white paper. SSA-approved.- Support unlimited companies and unlimited number of recipients.- ezW2Correction will fill data on pre-printed forms- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate- Try demo for up to 30 days before purchasing.- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file.Download and purchase to begin processing W2C and W3C forms immediately:http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.No more W2C and W3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visitAbout Halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and helps small business owners simplify payroll processing and business management.