August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Optec Introduces MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies

An Expanded Portfolio of High Density MTP/MPO Cabling Solution, the MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies
 
 
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Optec Technology Limited, a leader of fiber termination and cabling solutions, announced the launch of its new MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies, which extended the product portfolio with enhanced features of Optec's MTP/MPO Cabling System. By utilizing the innovative MTP® PRO Connector with Optec's well-versed manufacturing experience, the MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies support simple and reliable polarity and gender reconfiguration, at the same time fulfilling the requirements of high flexibility, high speed and high density as per current MTP/MPO Multi-fiber Cabling System.

Without disassembling the connector and requires no special skill or training, the fiber polarity and pin reconfiguration of MTP® PRO fiber assemblies can be performed easily in the field. A simple insertion of the MTP® PRO connector into a polarity change port reverses the key configuration by retracting the exposed key while simultaneously extracting a hidden key on the opposite side of the connector. Besides, the pin transfer using unique pin change tools can be easily executed without retention degradation in many times to ensure highly reliable performance of cable.

Features and application for Optec's MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies

- Superior Optical Performance

Telcordia compliant for end face geometry ensuring low loss budget

- Robust field configurability for polarity change

Simple one-step color coded polarity change feature without removing connector housing

- Optimal flexibility for field pin change

Field friendly configuration while maintaining product integrity with safe handling of pins and easy color identification

- Integrated Push-Pull Sleeve

Robust push-pull insertion and extraction housing design for ease of use and access

For more information on MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies, please visit http://www.optec.com.hk/?route=product&product_id=61

About Optec Technology Limited

Optec Technology Limited is the world's leading fiber termination solutions provider which serves extensive optical networks throughout public and private sectors.

Through our engineering excellence, we are providing next generation fiber assembly products with superior performance in a cost effective manner.

Our comprehensive fiber optic cabling products includes:

- Generic simplex/duplex fiber patchcords and pigtails

- High-density 40G/100G MTP/MPO cabling

- MT-based outdoor harsh environment solutions

- On-board optics (OBO) customized fiber assemblies

We deliver latest multi-fiber cabling solutions to different users around the globe, with customers spread over 30 countries. With more than decades of experience, we help customers fulfill every cabling needs for high density, high bandwidth, high scalability in this bandwidth-hungry era.

For more information, please visit our website at www.optec.com.hk.

Optec Technology Limited

Suite 1701, 17/F., North Tower, World Finance Centre, Harbour City, 19 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Contacts

Press Enquiries

marketing@optec.com.hk

Tel: +852 2301 8110

Sales

sales@optec.com.hk

Tel: +852 2301 8148

MTP® is the trademark of US Conec Ltd.

Contact
Mike Tung
***@optec.com.hk
Source:
Email:***@optec.com.hk Email Verified
