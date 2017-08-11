U.S. benefits from Indian Independence Day: 15% off on combined purchase of multi channel

Use promocode AUG15MI to get 15% off on multi-channel listing software package for Magento 1 & 2 and Woocommerce from Aug 15, 2017 to Aug 19, 2017.

-- Portland, Oregon (August 17, 2017) – On the eve of August 14, CedCommerce, headquartered in India, is announcing Independence Day discounts of 15% on the combined purchase of marketplace listing, inventory and order management software for online sellers using e-commerce frameworks – Magento 1, Magento 2, Woocommerce, Prestashop and more – to operate their e-commerce stores. To avail the discounts, online sellers have to use Promo code – AUG15MI.The discount can be availed from August 15 to August 19 when online sellers, using any of the Magento 1, Magento 2, Woocommerce, Prestashop and others, collectively purchase the Multi-channel listing, inventory and order management software enabling themselves to list their products on leading marketplaces of U.S. – Jet.com, Walmart.com, and Newegg.com.Also, Woocommerce users will get Woocommerce eBay integration extension for FREE on the purchase of any of the Woocommerce multi-channel listing, inventory and management software.which translates to that seller willing to offer their products on these marketplaces can sell through the trusted multi-channel listing, order and inventory management software by CedCommerce.The MultiChannel Listing software enables customers to feed the product critical data – image, description, inventory related information – directly from their e-commerce store to on these websites – Walmart.com, Jet.com and, Newegg.com.Also, the software enables sellers to automatically accept orders from these marketplaces. Additionally, the Jet and Walmart listing software contain repricer features which enable sellers to determine the perfect pricing for their products at these platforms and win buy-box.Other features include promotional pricing, integration compatibility with 3P fulfillment extension, mass product upload and error notifications.The pricing of the multichannel depends on the combination of the marketplace and e-commerce framework used by the online sellers and different combinations contain different pricing.However, 15% OFF is blanket discount will be applicable to the totaled amount of marketplace integration software for Walmart, Jet and Newegg. This translates to that although the amount of the combined integration extension for a particular e-commerce framework may differ but the discount percentage is same.The offer can be accessed by the offer page of CedCommerce website, URL – cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/offersAnd to get the Woocommerce offer (15% off and Free Woocommerce eBay integration extension), visit the page:cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/offersEstablished in 2010, development of advanced multi-channel listing, inventory and order management software constitutes of its core functionality. The CedCommerce is official Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com and Newegg.com, as well as Sear.com. The company offers integration extension for 13+ frameworks enabling sellers to offer their product on the 20+ e-commerce marketplaces across the world.