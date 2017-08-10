News By Tag
Kute Blackson - You Are The One at Detroit Unity Temple
Born in Ghana, West Africa, Kute's multicultural upbringing as the child of a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father has spanned four continents. His unique lineage lay the foundation for his approach to breaking down barriers and unlocking an individual's true gifts and grestness.
Kute believes that the "outside-in"
So whether your question is regarding personal transformation or related to his powerful book, You Are The One, this is a unique opportunity for the Detroit community to ask direct questions and receive practical ideas and soul-stirring wisdom.
For more information on this transformational event, contact Detroit Unity Temple at (313) 345-4848.
For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/
http://www.detroitunity.com
http://www.kuteblackson.com
