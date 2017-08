Kute Blackson - You Are The One at Detroit Unity Temple

Kute Blackson photo for FB & Website (2)

-- Detroit Unity Temple welcomes Kute Blackson, Sunday August 20, 2017 featuring his powerful book, You Are The One. Kute is a charismatic visionary and transformational teacher. He offers a fresh bold look at spiritual awareness for a new generation.Born in Ghana, West Africa, Kute's multicultural upbringing as the child of a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father has spanned four continents. His unique lineage lay the foundation for his approach to breaking down barriers and unlocking an individual's true gifts and grestness.Kute believes that the "outside-in"approach favored by many in the personal development space, has to become an "inside-out"approach. So he created his own method - a process that liberates the individual and the true self at the core and then pushes those gifts outward into the universe. This helps the individual get in touch with who they really are. It is a process of breaking free - so that the individual can live, give, and share the truest expression of their self. This is what Kute calls "Liberated Living.So whether your question is regarding personal transformation or related to his powerful book, You Are The One, this is a unique opportunity for the Detroit community to ask direct questions and receive practical ideas and soul-stirring wisdom.For more information on this transformational event, contact Detroit Unity Temple at (313) 345-4848.For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/kute-blackson- special-appear... http://www.kuteblackson.com