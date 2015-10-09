Diabetes flyer

Bridgette Townsend/Tene' K. Moore

Detroit Unity Temple: Holistic Development

Bridgette Townsend/Tene'K. MooreDetroit Unity Temple: Holistic Development

-- For More Information:Bridgette Townsend or Tene' K. MooreDetroit Unity Temple: Holistic Development Community Center andFruits of Life, Inc.(313) 345-4848The "Stop Wearing Diabetes Like a Badge of Honor!" Love Yourself - Love Your Health workshop will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm at Detroit Unity Temple. This workshop is appropriate for participants with pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In this workshop you will learn how to reverse diabetes and manage blood sugar levels. The workshop will also provide participants with information on how to read nutrition labels, count carbohydrates, and engage in appropriate exercises for the mind, body and spirit. Participants will also learn how to snack right without guilt. This workshop is taught in partnership with Fruits of Life, Inc. and Detroit Unity Temple's Holistic Development Community Center. The class is free to all.For more information, please contact:Detroit Unity Temple - (313) 345-4848.17505 Second AvenueDetroit, MI 48203