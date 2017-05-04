Detroit Unity Temple Honors the Police Officers of Detroit's 12 Precinct

detroit unity temple logo

-- Detroit Unity Temple will honor the police officers of Detroit's 12th Precinct, Johnny Thomas, Commander, on Sunday May 28, 2017. This comes at the end of National Police Week established by President Kennedy in 1962, to honor America's fallen police offers and the law enforcement community as a whole. Rev. Gregory C. Guice, Sr. Pastor, will present Commander Thomas, Sgt. Bledsoe and the 12th Precinct staff with a Certificate of Honor. It will commemorate Detroit Unity Temple's deep appreciation for the 12th Precinct's commitment and outstanding service to the community. Detroit Unity Temple and the 12 Precinct's partnership has resulted in such programs as the Sargent Santa program that distributes gifts and toys to Detroit's underprivilege kids, The 12th Precinct has also been involved in Detroit Unity Temple's annual picnic held in Palmer Park, that included members of the Detroit Mounted Police. Detroit Unity Temple is proud to honor the men and women of Detroit's 12th Precinct.Detroit Unity Temple - 17505 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48203 (313) 345-4848Detroit 12th Precinct - 1441 W. 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48203 (313) 596-1200