A Community Quilt Exhibit & Workshop
This beautiful display is free and open to the public and can be seen February 12, 19, & 26, 2017 from 11:30 am 2:00 pm. On Sunday, February 12th the workshops "Steps in Creating a Landscape Quilt", presented by Gracie Wooten will be held at 12:00pm along with "Steps in Creating a Portrait Quilt", presented by Elfreda Joy. The video Why Quilts Matter, Episode 5 will also be shown. Vendor Fergie's International Fabrics will be on hand as well. Admission for the entire event is free. For more information, please contact Detroit Unity Temple - Gerri Stone 17505 Second Avenue Detroit, MI 48293 (313) 345-4848
