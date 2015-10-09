A Community Quilt Exhibit & Workshop

Quilt Exhibit 2017

Gerri Stone

(313) 345-4848

***@detroitunity.com Gerri Stone(313) 345-4848

-- Detroit Unity Temple in its celebration of Black History Month, will once again host a beautiful display of quilts and fiber arts, A Community Quilt Exhibit. The Quilt display is comprised of quilts and fiber arts of gifted artisans from around the metro Detroit area. The exhibit will also feature the community quilt that is 36 feet X 8 1/2 feet and comprised of over 100 blocks donated by quilters from the area.. Rev. Gregory Guice, Senior Minister of Detroit Unity Temple says "We are proud to once again host this great event showcasing the talents of artisans from the Detroit area.This event is another example of what can be created when mind, body and spirit are working together:This beautiful display is free and open to the public and can be seen February 12, 19, & 26, 2017 from 11:30 am 2:00 pm. On Sunday, February 12th the workshops "Steps in Creating a Landscape Quilt", presented by Gracie Wooten will be held at 12:00pm along with "Steps in Creating a Portrait Quilt", presented by Elfreda Joy. The video Why Quilts Matter, Episode 5 will also be shown. Vendor Fergie's International Fabrics will be on hand as well. Admission for the entire event is free. For more information, please contact Detroit Unity Temple - Gerri Stone 17505 Second Avenue Detroit, MI 48293 (313) 345-4848