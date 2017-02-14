Detroit Unity Temple Welcomes Ellis Liddell

Ellis Liddell-website photo-002

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Investment

• Education

• Wealth Industry:

• Investment Location:

• Detroit - Michigan - US

End

-- Detroit Unity Temple is proud to announce Ellis Liddell, President of ELE Wealth Management as its Sunday speaker, February 26th at 10am. Mr. Liddell's topic will be "Wealth is Our Legacy...Pass It On!". He will also facilitate a workshop on creating wealth from 12 noon to 2pm.Ellis Liddell as President of ELE Wealth Management, has been in the financial services industry since 1980. He formed his own company, Ellis Liddell Enterprises, in 1990 which formed the foundation for what is today ELE Wealth Management. From 1990 to the present, he has enjoyed lecturing as an inspirational speaker at many different events. Mr. Liddell presents complex financial information in layman's terms and is very knowledgeable in the areas of retirement and income planning.Mr. Liddell is a regular guest on 1200 AM's "Inside Detroit" radio program hosted by Mildred Gaddis, and has appeared on television programs as an expert on investments. In Dallas, he gave financial tips on Fox 4's Insight, and has appeared on CBS Channel 11. He has appeared in Detroit on Channel 7 Action News and on PBS television. He has also been featured in the Bermuda Times, as a contributing writer for The Dallas Weekly Newspaper, and has been quoted in the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Chronicle.He is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Proclamation from both the City of Atlanta and Rutherford County in Tennessee, and has also received a key to the city of Greenville, South Carolina. In 2006 and 2007, Mr. Liddell became the first African-American to be named the top producer at a major investment firm.All our welcome!For more information, please contract Detroit Unity Temple at (313) 345-4848.Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48203