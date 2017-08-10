News By Tag
Anil Ambani led RCOM ready to surprise Indian customers with its new scheme
Year 2016 was exceptionally amazing for Indian customers as Reliance Jio took the Indian telecom market by storm.
Reliance Jio has been introducing new tariff rates on its customers every single month and Reliance communication has remained silent so far, waiting to take the right business move at the right time.Anil Ambani led RCOM is offering a scheme of Rs5199 that entails the use 1 GB data at 4G speed every single day over the time period of one year.The deal also offers a bundle offer which includes a Reliance 4G data card and a Reliance 4G SIM offer.The users will also be a getting a device worth Rs3200 absolutely free.
The new offers have already been listed on RCOM's official website and customers can purchase the new device from its e-shopping website. The data will be available on both dongle and SIM card under this scheme.Since the customer will be able to use 1 GB data every day, this means that the users will be able to leverage 365 GB of data over a time period of 1 year. The best thing about this scheme is that it is extremely flexible to purchase. The offer includes the purchase of dongle bundle in EMI with the help of credit card.
The company also claims that they can provide 4G data speed on HD video and audio calls on 3G and 2G devices too. The WiFi dongle comes with a Qualcomm MDM9307 chipset and a 2300 mAh battery, which may run a little more than 5 hours under normal usage and network conditions.
Refrence link: http://www.deccanchronicle.com/
