News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Logo and Website for Laguna Woods Podiatry Designed by HQZ Experts
Website Redefines Available for Patients & Expands Functionality
"Our new website allows my existing patients to quickly and easily communicate with us when they need an appointment or have questions about their foot care concerns. New patients can review our services, learn about our insurance plans, fill out an online patient form and get to know us before setting up an appointment,"
"The new website design introduces the Laguna Woods Podiatry team and provides specific information about Dr. Greenberg - with only a few clicks, said HQZ Experts president Pat Dwight. "Patients can use the appointment functionality to set up their next doctor visit and prospective patients can get to know Dr. Greenberg very quickly," said Dwight.
About HQZ Experts, Inc.
Headquartered in southern Calif., HQZ Experts, Inc. is a website development and design company providing marketing and traditional advertising services. The firm offers website development, Internet marketing, e-commerce, SEO, and web performance reviews, Public Relations, copywriting, and newsletters/
About Dr. Jody Greenberg
J.M. Greenberg, D.P.M., has been providing exceptional podiatric care in Proudly Serving Orange County and surrounding communities - Lake Forest, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo for more than thirty years. Committed to the health of your feet, Dr. Greenberg focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing foot and ankle problems. Dr. Greenberg specializes in foot-related conditions such as: Onychomycosis (Nail Fungus) treatment, Laser Nail Fungus Procedure, Warts Treatment, Corns Treatment, Calluoses Treatment, and Ingrown Toenail Treatment. Dr. Greenberg is also a Laser Nail Specialist. For more information call 949-581-2520.
Media Contact
pat@hqzexperts.com
949-454-6149
***@hqzexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse