HQZ Designs New Website for TelePay Insurance Agency
Design Offers Expanded Features, Broadens Social Media Access, & Modular-Specific Formats for All Insurance Solutions
The website collaboration also includes ongoing website enhancements, updates and maintenance of the TelePay Insurance affiliate company TelePayroll.
"Working with the TelePayroll and TelePay Insurance group on their websites has been a real pleasure," said HQZ Experts CEO Mike Dwight,. "Ensuring that our clients websites are pristine is essential in helping them achieve a strong and lasting presence in the marketplace. We collaborated with the TelePayroll Insurance marketing team and management team to ensure that their website would gain attention based on visuals, persuasive content, reliable SEO and compelling images or graphics with relevance and strong appeal," Dwight said.
"We assist our customers in finding the most cost-effective health plans that individually cater to employee needs and satisfies the insurance legal requirements as well," said Martin Gilberstadt II, Marketing and Business Development . "Our payroll service specializes in helping companies save time and money through outsourcing with us, Gilberstadt said. "Our new website does a super job of communicating who we are and how we provide value to our clients," Gilberstadt concluded.
About Telepayroll, Inc.
Los Alamitos-based Telepayroll, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll, Human Resources and employee benefits services to expanding large and small companies seeking cost-effective and reliable payroll and human capital management services. Family owned and operated since 1963, TelePayroll specializes in payroll, human resources, and employee benefits solutions that are scalable for businesses in Southern California and nationwide. For more information visit: http://www.telepayroll.com., or call: 800-442-4988.
About HQZ Experts, Inc.
Headquartered in southern Calif., HQZ Experts, Inc. is a website development and design company providing marketing and traditional advertising services. The firm offers website development, Internet marketing, e-commerce, SEO, and web performance reviews, Public Relations, copywriting, and newsletters/
Media Contact
Pat Dwight
949-454-6149
***@hqzexperts.com
