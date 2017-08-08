 
News By Tag
* Website Design
* Payroll Insurance
* TelePayroll
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

HQZ Designs New Website for TelePay Insurance Agency

Design Offers Expanded Features, Broadens Social Media Access, & Modular-Specific Formats for All Insurance Solutions
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Website Design
Payroll Insurance
TelePayroll

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Websites

IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- HQZ Experts is pleased to announce the launch of a newly-designed website for TelePay Insurance Agency.  The new website offers insightful insurance industry practices along with changing trends and laws.  Using the website, small and large companies can access individual and business insurance coverage for payroll, HR, Human Capital Management, and follow employee benefit solutions required by its customers through all stages of growth.

The website collaboration also includes ongoing website enhancements, updates and maintenance of the TelePay Insurance affiliate company TelePayroll.

"Working with the TelePayroll and TelePay Insurance group on their websites has been a real pleasure," said HQZ Experts CEO  Mike Dwight,.  "Ensuring that our clients websites are pristine is essential in helping them achieve a strong and lasting presence in the marketplace.  We collaborated with the TelePayroll Insurance marketing team and management team to ensure that their website would gain attention based on visuals, persuasive content, reliable SEO and compelling images or graphics with relevance and strong appeal," Dwight said.

"We assist our customers in finding the most cost-effective health plans that individually cater to employee needs and satisfies the insurance legal requirements as well," said Martin Gilberstadt II, Marketing and Business Development .   "Our payroll service specializes in helping companies save time and money through outsourcing with us, Gilberstadt said. "Our  new website does a super job of communicating who we are and how we provide value to our clients," Gilberstadt concluded.

About Telepayroll, Inc.
Los Alamitos-based Telepayroll, Inc.  provides  comprehensive payroll, Human Resources and employee benefits services to expanding large and small companies seeking cost-effective and reliable payroll and human capital management services.  Family owned and operated since 1963, TelePayroll specializes in payroll, human resources, and employee benefits solutions that are scalable for businesses in Southern California and nationwide.  For more information visit: http://www.telepayroll.com., or call: 800-442-4988.

About HQZ Experts, Inc.
Headquartered in southern Calif., HQZ Experts, Inc. is a website development and design company providing marketing and traditional advertising services. The firm offers website development, Internet marketing, e-commerce, SEO, and web performance reviews, Public Relations, copywriting, and newsletters/Blog-writing and design). For more information call (949) 454-6149, visit: http://www.hqzexperts.com.

Media Contact
Pat Dwight
949-454-6149
***@hqzexperts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hqzexperts.com Email Verified
Tags:Website Design, Payroll Insurance, TelePayroll
Industry:Technology
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HQZ Experts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share