New Website Design Launched by HQZ Experts

New Site Offers Easy Navigation, Medical Device & Regulatory Resources
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- HQZ Experts, Inc., a website design and marketing services company, has re-designed the website for JD Consulting, a medical device regulatory FDA compliance and engineering/manufacturing process validation consulting firm, located in Irvine, Calif.

Creating new design elements along with a broader branding and visual scope of services provided, the new site provides far broader exposure and bandwidth for the Orange County, Calif.-based regulatory compliance consultant.

"Our website needed a facelift and content update," said Jack Dhuwalia, JD Consulting president. "HQZ Experts blended our story with our latest solutions and the results are quite rewarding. Jayne and I are pleased with the attention to detail and level of detail that defines the powerful, interactive website design. This new website conveys precisely who JD Consulting is and what we do for our clients.  Very impressive," said Dhuwalia.

"The new design creates energy and reflects expertise and professionalism at a glance.  It invites the guest to explore deeper into the web pages and the links allow them to search for what they seek with a quick mouse click," said Pat Dwight, HQZ GM.  "Since every business is dynamic and constantly changing, their website reflects who they are today," Dwight concluded.

About JD Consulting
JD Consulting was co-founded in 1992 by Jack Dhuwalia and Jayne Shinoda – two highly experienced medical device experts/regulatory affairs experts helping companies develop, implement, train, validate change effectiveness, and meet regulatory requirements.  JD Consulting offers quality engineering, process control, process validation quality/regulatory medical manufacturing solutions and medical manufacturing product development.  For more information call 949-854-4534.

About HQZ Experts, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern Calif., HQZ Experts, Inc. design company providing marketing and traditional advertising services. The firm offers website development, Internet marketing, SEO, web performance reviews, and e-commerce. Public Relations, copywriting, and newsletters/Blog-writing and design). As content strategists, HQZ Experts writes copy - PR & media relations services, Blogs, and web copy - that draws attention and persuades consumers to pay attention to clients' products or services. For more information call (949) 454-6149, visit: http://www.hqzexperts.com

Contact
HQZ Experts
***@hqzexperts.com
9494546149
Email:***@hqzexperts.com
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2018
