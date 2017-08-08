News By Tag
Two Best-selling Indie Authors Collaborate With Microsoft To Offer A Special Publishing Series
"The exciting thing is that today, everyone and anyone can have a voice, share their message and be heard. The playing field is available for us all." Marilyn Shannon adds, "We all can publish a book."
Self-Publishing Fundamentals workshop series will be offered at the Microsoft Store at King of Prussia Mall (https://www.microsoft.com/
ABOUT SHERRIE WILKOLASKI: Sherrie Wilkolaski is a leading expert in the independent publishing market, having consulted with more than 15,000 authors throughout her career as the Publishing Architect™. A bestselling author, radio talk show host, and content strategist, she has studied at the Yale School of Management Professional Publishing program and M.P.S. in Publishing from George Washington University. Her most recent book "Publishing Architect's Blueprint: Self-Publishing Fundamentals"
ABOUT MARILYN SHANNON: Marilyn Shannon is a devout optimist, an author, communications coach, radio and online TV host. In 2010, she founded Women's Power Networking. She believes by taking a little time to listen, share, and understand we will live in peace. Her best-selling book, "In Just One Afternoon - Listening into the Hearts of Men" is the first in an ongoing series of intimate interviews. Marilyn holds a degree in Communications and Public Speaking from Syracuse University. She is a wife, mother of five, and grandma to Landon, Liev and Nolan. To learn more about Marilyn, visit her website at: www.marilynshannon.com or contact her by phone at: (919) 362-7133.
Media Contact
Chris Rinehart
Raleigh, NC
(919) 391-0442
chris@reenchantplanetearth.com
