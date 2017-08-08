 
News By Tag
* Publishing
* Authors
* Writing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cary
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Two Best-selling Indie Authors Collaborate With Microsoft To Offer A Special Publishing Series

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Publishing
Authors
Writing

Industry:
Books

Location:
Cary - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

CARY, N.C. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- New and seasoned writers will have greater opportunities to publish and share their messages due to collaboration between Microsoft and Publishing Architect™ Sherrie Wilkolaski, a best-selling author and independent publishing content strategist, and Marilyn Shannon, a best-selling author, speaker, coach and host of The Breaking Free Show.  A four-month series of free online/in-person trainings will be offered where each attendee will have the opportunity to professionally publish a book upon completion.  During the series, publishing fundamentals will be taught extensively along with editing, formatting, cover design and marketing. There will be surprise visits from famous authors and industry leaders offering insight, personal stories and sound advice.

"The exciting thing is that today, everyone and anyone can have a voice, share their message and be heard. The playing field is available for us all." Marilyn Shannon adds, "We all can publish a book."

Self-Publishing Fundamentals workshop series will be offered at the Microsoft Store at King of Prussia Mall (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/pa/king-o...) in King of Prussia, PA.  The series also will be available for participants to take part via online streaming. The series runs from September 7, 2017 to December 2, 2017.

ABOUT SHERRIE WILKOLASKI:  Sherrie Wilkolaski is a leading expert in the independent publishing market, having consulted with more than 15,000 authors throughout her career as the Publishing Architect™.  A bestselling author, radio talk show host, and content strategist, she has studied at the Yale School of Management Professional Publishing program and M.P.S. in Publishing from George Washington University. Her most recent book "Publishing Architect's Blueprint: Self-Publishing Fundamentals" is a 2017 Next Generation Indie Publishing Award finalist. www.publishingarchitect.com.

ABOUT MARILYN SHANNON:  Marilyn Shannon is a devout optimist, an author, communications coach, radio and online TV host. In 2010, she founded Women's Power Networking. She believes by taking a little time to listen, share, and understand we will live in peace. Her best-selling book, "In Just One Afternoon - Listening into the Hearts of Men" is the first in an ongoing series of intimate interviews. Marilyn holds a degree in Communications and Public Speaking from Syracuse University. She is a wife, mother of five, and grandma to Landon, Liev and Nolan. To learn more about Marilyn, visit her website at:  www.marilynshannon.com or contact her by phone at:  (919) 362-7133.

Media Contact
Chris Rinehart
Raleigh, NC
(919) 391-0442
chris@reenchantplanetearth.com
End
Source:Dialogue, Inc.
Email:***@reenchantplanetearth.com Email Verified
Tags:Publishing, Authors, Writing
Industry:Books
Location:Cary - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dialogue Inc and ReEnchant Planet Earth PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share