News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Secret Voice Of Men Revealed
Men Are Finding They Do Have Stories To Tell And They Want To - The Stories Are Real and Raw
"Growing up scared of men," Marilyn Shannon says, "that listening into the heart of each one of these men has changed my entire paradigm."
"In Just One Afternoon: Listening Into The Hearts Of Men" can be found on Amazon at http://a.co/
ABOUT MARILYN SHANNON: Marilyn Shannon is a devout optimist. As a mediator, coach, speaker, online TV host and Founder of Women's Power Networking Marilyn believes by takinga little time to listen, share, and understand we will live in peace. Marilyn is releasing her second book "In Just One Afternoon – Listening into the Hearts of Twins" a compilation of stories dedicated to her mother and aunt identical twins who at 91 are rocking it. Marilyn taught special education, owned a furniture store, was a marketing representative, holds a degree in Communications and Public Speaking, is a wife, mother of five, and grandma to Landon, Liev and Nolan.
To learn more about Marilyn, visit her website: marilyn@marilynshannon.com or contact her by phone at: (919)362-
Media contact: Chris Rinehart at chris@reenchantplanetearth.com or 919/391-0442.
Contact
Chris Rinehart
chris@reenchantplanetearth.com
***@reenchantplanetearth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse