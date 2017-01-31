 
News By Tag
* Listening Coach
* Listening To Men
* Men Communicating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cary
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


The Secret Voice Of Men Revealed

Men Are Finding They Do Have Stories To Tell And They Want To - The Stories Are Real and Raw
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Listening Coach
Listening To Men
Men Communicating

Industry:
Business

Location:
Cary - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Projects

CARY, N.C. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Men are finally telling their deepest life secrets in the new anthology, "In One Afternoon: Listening Into The Hearts Of Men," compiled by author Marilyn Shannon.  Twenty-two courageous men with extraordinary backgrounds have united in opening up to reveal and expose their truths.  These revelations are uncensored and raw.  This is not a self help book but a master plan for navigating life. These men have experienced issues with love, intimacy, addictions, trauma, and disabilities and have come out on the top to serve as role models for other men.  Men will find this book a lifesaver; women who want to communicate more effectively with the men in their lives with understanding,  insight and compassion.

"Growing up scared of men," Marilyn Shannon says, "that listening into the heart of each one of these men has changed my entire paradigm."

"In Just One Afternoon:  Listening Into The Hearts Of Men" can be found on Amazon  at http://a.co/4jgmI7u (http://a.co/4jgmI7u)

ABOUT MARILYN SHANNON:  Marilyn Shannon is a devout optimist. As a mediator, coach, speaker, online TV host and Founder of Women's Power Networking Marilyn believes by takinga little time to listen, share, and understand we will live in peace. Marilyn is releasing her second book "In Just One Afternoon – Listening into the Hearts of Twins" a compilation of stories dedicated to her mother and aunt identical twins who at 91 are rocking it. Marilyn taught special education, owned a furniture store, was a marketing representative, holds a degree in Communications and Public Speaking, is a wife, mother of five, and grandma to Landon, Liev and Nolan.

To learn more about Marilyn, visit her website: marilyn@marilynshannon.com or contact her by phone at:  (919)362-7133.

Media contact:  Chris Rinehart at chris@reenchantplanetearth.com or 919/391-0442.

Contact
Chris Rinehart
chris@reenchantplanetearth.com
***@reenchantplanetearth.com
End
Source:Dialogue Inc.
Email:***@reenchantplanetearth.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dialogue Inc and ReEnchant Planet Earth PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share