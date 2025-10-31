News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Families of World War II Veterans Holds its Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament
Proceeds from the tournament go toward the Families of World War II Veterans' scholarship fund. This fund annually awards multiple scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. To receive the scholarship, applicants must detail the historical significance of World War II and what the lessons and events of the war mean to them.
The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.
This year's luncheon featured special guest speaker Ryan Weaver, a successful country music artist, actor motivational speaker and United States Army veteran. Weaver, who proudly served as an active-duty Black Hawk Aviator, spoke about his service experience and how losing two of his brothers in action fueled his ambition as an artist.
Major sponsors for this year's event include MetLife, United Healthcare, Texas Lighting Solutions, GEHA Solutions Inc., Brown & Brown Insurance, Buckman Partnership, Careington International Corporation and affiliate company DialCare, HealthMarkets, SKYGEN, Parkwood Collision, Simple Therapy, TrestleTree, McGriff, Intelibly, VSP and more. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Families of World War II Veterans website.
Families of World War II Veterans was formed in 2010 by the organization's Founder and President Barbara Fasola. She was inspired to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific.
"We are thrilled to celebrate another successful year hosting our annual golf tournament fundraising event, which helps provide students with valuable scholarship opportunities,"
Contributions to the scholarship fund are also due to generous donations by corporate donors, tournament players and individuals in the community. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.
About Families of World War II Veterans
Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit our online community (http://familiesww2veterans.org/
Contact
Jamie Saunders
***@careington.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse