Answer Marketing is Expanding!
Local business acceleration & PR firm is announcing its expansion into two of the surrounding counties.
One area of their services have clients, who are called Power Connectors, they distinguish themselves from average professionals by joining groups designed by Answer Marketing (AMI) called A-Team's. As members, they benefit from holding a prime seat in the highest quality of groups in the area designed to provide actionable continuing education and support for growth, while adhering to lofty business standards and a creed of professional behavior.
The current president of the organization, Kristi Kirkland has over 7,000 hours and growing, of learned knowledge and draws on over 20+ years of experience as a business developer and marketing professional which she openly shares with all team members. Saying "A true professional network group builds its members by the sharing of knowledge, building relationships on the deepest of levels, offering a safe place to learn and grow, as well as by limiting membership openings as it is not about the number but the quality of the members involved." Seats in these groups are coveted and rarely given up once earned.
The impressive amount of additional free benefits offered to the members just keeps adding to the value and desirability of a seat in the A-Team. Some of these free benefits are having access to the owner of Answer Marketing for advice in marketing, advertising, and public relations, written testimonials published on the internet, articles are written by members then turned into blogs, weekly motivational and educational training and more!
Initial ten-10 members, members that adhere to the policies of being a great Power Connector, as well as all leadership positions receive added PR boastings on social media and during the meetings. Gold membership value certificates naming them as a valued teammate are given out once a quarter to the top performers and most improved, being added to a public membership app and the right to put the A-Team Power Connectors logo on their collateral and promotional materials are just a few more of the added perks of being on the team. "The membership value certificate really looks impressive framed on the wall or as the first page of a member's portfolio," says Kirkland.
The groups do not have membership drives instead preferring to grow by invite only as they are looking for like-minded professionals that enjoy sharing their learned knowledge and being a part of a team that takes being a member seriously. "There are no bench warmers in the A-Team if you become one you risk being called out for it – but then given support to be a better member. We are here to strengthen our relationships and we are unashamedly about profit," says John Shook one of the A-Team's founding members.
For complete information on The A-Team and how to become one of The Power Connectors, visit the website at www.thepowerconnectors.com or www.answermarketing.net. They can also be found on MeetUp, Facebook and over a dozen other event and professional social media sites.
Kristi A Kirkland
Answer Marketing Inc
8506300051
***@answermarketing.net
