Women of Distinction Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Answer Marketing Inc Owner ~ Kristi A Kirkland was honored at the 2015 Women of Distinction gala in the Business Leader category.

By NEWS HERALD STAFF
Posted Jul. 18, 2015 at 11:00 AM

PANAMA CITY - Twenty-one women nominated for the 2015 Women of Distinction awards were announced at a noon luncheon Friday at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club.

The Women of Distinction program is hosted locally by the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle and honors women who demonstrate a commitment to their community. This year's finalists are: Lori Allen, Carolyn Butchikas, Sharon Carroll, Tiffany Castricone, Terri Davidson, Karen Durden, Vickie Gainer, Jennifer Jones, Kristi Kirkland, Terri Legg, Lana Jane Lewis-Brent, Janice Lucas, Beverly McDaniel, Holly Melzer, Kay Phelan, Jody Schnell, Cecile Scoon, Karen Smith, Ellie Spivey, Tanya Wester-Deal and Jennifer Watson.

The nominees were selected by members of the community and will be honored by the Girl Scouts during the 2015 Women of Distinction Awards Gala at the Edgewater Beach and Gulf Resort on Aug. 29.

Up to nine women will be selected from the finalists as 2015 Women of Distinction honorees. They will join the 133 women in the Florida Panhandle who have been honored as Women of Distinction since the program's inception in 1998.

"The women chosen for this year's Women of Distinction nominees set an excellent example for our girls and the opportunities for women in positions of leadership and service to the community," Raslean Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle chief executive officer, said in a released statement. "The finalists are women who exemplify the characteristics of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, the mission of Girl Scouts."

http://www.answermarketing.net/2015-women-of-distinction-...

