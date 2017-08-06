News By Tag
Local AAF Announces New 2017/18 Board!
American Advertising Federation of Panama City Florida is excited to see the growth in membership with the support of their new board of directors.
"Each year brings new opportunities and endless possibilities for the local AAF club. It is rewarding seeing the advancements made each year as well as the benefits added each year for the members. Since 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the only organization that includes members from all disciplines and career levels in advertising. Whether you're new to the fast-paced world of advertising or a seasoned professional, the AAF is for you." said Kirkland.
"The local AAF chapter here in Panama City has been in a rebuilding phase and things couldn't be more exciting. Clubs all across Florida are also making changes to bring added value to their club and its members. One of our changes was having a quarterly social in place of the regular structured meeting and it has been a lot of fun getting to know the members better at these events. We are now seeing more support and benefits with our changes and I am looking forward to keeping this momentum going!" said Giambra.
The local AAF chapter meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 11:30-1pm at Fishales restaurant. They invite Bay and surrounding counties to visit, explore and interact with their members to see what all values they can gain from joining this growing group of professionals.
About the American Advertising Federation
The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the nation's oldest national advertising trade association, and the only association representing all facets of the advertising industry is headquartered in Washington, DC, and acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."
Media Contact
Kristi Kirkland
8506300051
***@aafpanamacity.org
