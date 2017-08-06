Local AAF Announces New 2017/18 Board!

American Advertising Federation of Panama City Florida is excited to see the growth in membership with the support of their new board of directors.

-- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) PC Branch announced its new Board leadership, elected at its annual dinner on March 16th, who will serve during the 2017-2018 year, beginning July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018:, President of Answer Marketing, a business acceleration PR firm, is the new President of the Panama City AAF branch;Owner, Giambra B2B Marketing, is the new Vice President of the AAF Panama City;, Account Executive at Lamar Advertising, will be engaged as Secretary; and, Military Media, will cover the role as Government Affairs. Also, serving this year as general board members are Katelyn French, David Balmer, Constance Gittard & Grant Wittstruck."Each year brings new opportunities and endless possibilities for the local AAF club. It is rewarding seeing the advancements made each year as well as the benefits added each year for the members. Since 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the only organization that includes members from all disciplines and career levels in advertising. Whether you're new to the fast-paced world of advertising or a seasoned professional, the AAF is for you." said Kirkland."The local AAF chapter here in Panama City has been in a rebuilding phase and things couldn't be more exciting. Clubs all across Florida are also making changes to bring added value to their club and its members. One of our changes was having a quarterly social in place of the regular structured meeting and it has been a lot of fun getting to know the members better at these events. We are now seeing more support and benefits with our changes and I am looking forward to keeping this momentum going!" said Giambra.The local AAF chapter meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 11:30-1pm at Fishales restaurant. They invite Bay and surrounding counties to visit, explore and interact with their members to see what all values they can gain from joining this growing group of professionals.The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the nation's oldest national advertising trade association, and the only association representing all facets of the advertising industry is headquartered in Washington, DC, and acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."The AAF's membership is comprised of nearly 100 blue chip corporate members comprising the nation's leading advertisers, advertising agencies, and media companies; a national network of nearly 200 local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals;and more than 200 AAF college chapters with more than 5,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives including the Advertising Hall of Fame, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Center on Multiculturalism, and summer AdCamps for high school students. For more information on the full range of AAF programming, membership and chapter highlights visit them online at