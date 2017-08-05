 
First Residents Move Into Utah's First Net Zero Community

 
 
The Jurosevics moved into their Living Zenith home on July 1.
SALT LAKE CITY - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Oxana and Bojan Jurosevic just moved into the first home completed in Living Zenith at Liberty Park, Utah's First Net Zero Community, built by Redfish Builders. The move represents the first time that residents have occupied a home in a Utah community specifically built to Passivehaus and Net-Zero standards — the most rigorous standards in efficient home construction.

While the Jurosevic Family is the first family to move in, they will soon be followed by residents in the five other homes in this innovative modern community just one block off Liberty Park. It is expected that all homes will be occupied by October 2017. Once completed, Living Zenith will be the only community in Utah where all residents produce more energy than they consume in an entire year.

The achievement marks a clear milestone for the Redfish Builders husband and wife team, Tiffany Ivins and Mitchell Spence, who founded the Living Zenith movement just over a year ago.

"Seeing the Jurosevic family move into that first home is a profound moment," Mitchell Spence explains. "I've spent the last 10 years working toward this day where Utah housing standards contribute to the benefit of all." As the primary visionary of the community, Mitch Spence had to prove the concept that net-zero housing really could find a market here in Utah. "I look forward to a day when most homes in Utah are built with the same commitment to energy efficiency, sustainable materials, non-toxic finishes and community resiliency," he adds.

Not to mention, the Jurosevic Family is thrilled to be the first residents of the Living Zenith community. "We still wake every morning feeling like we live in a contemporary boutique hotel. We're highly impressed with the quality of work inside and outside our Living Zenith home. There's no wasted space," says Oxana the 35 year-old software developer.

Bojan who grew up in the Liberty Park area after emigrating from Europe in the 90s, echoes the sentiment saying, "We enjoyed a metropolitan lifestyle with access to the best SLC has to offer. Then and now, our Liberty Park neighborhood enjoys a very diverse community and compliments the way we raise our kids."

With one month under their belts in their Living Zenith model home, Bojan says: "We've learned that a lot of other people are also interested in this place. I seriously have to divert passing cars and people from staring at our house!"

For those wishing to see the community, a simple drive down 400 East between Harvard and Edith in Salt Lake City offers insight to the Euro-centric design of these uber-efficient modern homes. An exclusive tour of this now-occupied home will be provided as part of the "Good to Be Green" movement in SLC next week (Aug 18-19, 2017) through the USGBC Green Homes Tour. Meet at Living Zenith on Sat 12:30-1:30. RSVP to Tiffany.Ivins@redfishbuilders.com to RSVP.

About: Living Zenith is a movement focused on "Greener Building for Better Living." Redfish Builders focuses on innovation in the areas of home efficiency, energy generation, indoor air quality and modern design. Founded in 2016, the brand has won multiple innovation and design awards and has plans for three more communities in the Salt Lake area and other communities across the state of Utah. Visit http://livingzenith.com to learn more.

