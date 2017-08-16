News By Tag
Large Attendance At Utah Green Homes Tour Shows Growing Demand for Green Housing
"We were thrilled with the turnout at this year's Tour, especially with the audience that visited our Liberty Park community," said Mitchell Spence co-owner of Redfish Builders, the exclusive builder of homes under the Living Zenith brand.
Five Living Zenith Homes were on display at the tour, including the first occupied home in what is Utah's only community currently in existence explicitly built to passive house and net-zero standards, which means it has the capacity to produce as much energy as it consumes in a year. Four homes remain under construction to be completed this fall.
The larger than expected stream of visitors started at 11 am on Saturday and demonstrates how demand is growing rapidly for homes that adhere to a green and sustainable build approach. In fact, all of the four remaining Living Zenith homes have already been presold and Redfish Builders says they cannot keep up with demand as the interest in their future communities is only growing. The next planned Living Zenith community near the hip 9th and 9th neighborhood in Salt Lake City is already getting almost daily inquiries and has not even begun to list individual units yet.
The tour included several other developers who displayed housing methods that ranged from high-end efficiency to energy generation, sustainable materials practices and low toxin finishes. All of which support the mission of the US Green Building Council, the organizer of the event.
The Redfish Builders team (http://redfishbuilders.com) hopes that their efforts in home building can show that a more sustainable, responsible and health oriented approach to building are ready to be adopted by the vast majority of Utahns.
For those who were unable to make the Green Homes Tour, there is still a chance to engage with the major players in Utah's green building movement. This Thursday, August 24th from 6pm to 8pm the USGBC is hosting a Green Drinks event where those interested in green building can network and share ideas. Visit the Living Zenith website to get details.
About: Living Zenith is a movement focused on "Greener Building for Better Living." Redfish Builders focuses on innovation in the areas of home efficiency, energy generation, indoor air quality and modern design. Founded in 2016, the brand has won multiple innovation and design awards and has plans for three more communities in the Salt Lake area and other communities across the state of Utah. Visit http://livingzenith.com to learn more.
