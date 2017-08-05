LB Group announce charity partnership with Little Havens Hospice and The Js Hospice

LB Group, a Top 75 firm of Chartered Accountants are proud to announce their support and sponsorship for Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice.

-- LB Group Chartered Accountants announce charity partnership with Little Havens Hospice & The J's HospiceLB Group, a Top 75 firm of Chartered Accountants are proud to announce their support and sponsorship for Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice.LB Group Chartered Accountants Chelmsford office has selected Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice as its new corporate charity partner.Little Havens Hospice. is the only place in Essex wholly dedicated to caring for those youngsters with life-limiting illnesses. Helping by controlling pain and medication; offering short breaks and caring for each child at the end of their lives.The J's Hospice improves the lives of young adults (aged 16-40) with life limiting and life threatening conditions and their families across Essex. They provide enhanced care including tailored specialist nursing, respite, advice and emotional care as well as end of life care and bereavement support – in the comfort and security of their own homes. They help the young adults to live their lives to the fullest, however short this may be.LB Group Chartered Accountants will work together with Little Havens & The J's to offer their support to these registered charities. LB Group will work to increase awareness of Little Havens & The J's throughout the business. To mark the beginning of the new partnership, LB Group is sponsoring the Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice Essex Professionals Networking Lunch on Friday 22 September 2017 at Missoula, 7 Springfield Road, Chelmsford, CM2 6JE at 1:00pm.The Professionals lunch sponsored by LB Group Chartered Accountants, will give people the chance to meet other professionals from across Essex in a relaxed informal environment.Speaking about the new partnership, Stuart Sheldrick, Director of LB Group Chartered Accountants, said: "We're extremely excited to be starting this new partnership with Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice. We're looking forward to a successful partnership and hope to raise funds as well as awareness of these fantastic charities and support the hard work they put in for the young adults and children they care for, 'Making every day count' for those with life-limiting illnesses, and their families".Little Havens Hospice & The J's Hospice Corporate Fundraiser, Alex Lambert, said of the partnership:"We are delighted that LB Group Chartered Accountants has decided to support Little Havens & The J's as their charity partner. With the support of LB Group we will be able to continue to focus on the individual needs of the adults and children we care for. We are looking forward to working alongside the team and are excited to see how our partnership unfolds".For further details on this event or to book a free place, please contact Charlotte Mottram at our Chelmsford office on charlotte.mottram@lbgroupltd.com.LB Group charity partnership