LB Group Accountants announce charity partnership with Ipswich Hospital

IPSWICH, England
- Sept. 8, 2017
LB Group
Chartered Accountants, a Top 75 firm of Chartered Accountants
are proud to announce their support and sponsorship for The Ipswich Hospital Charity.
The Ipswich office has selected The Ipswich Hospital Charity
as its new corporate charity partner.
The Ipswich Hospital Charity
is the only registered charity dedicated to enhancing patient experience and staff welfare across the Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust sites and is an umbrella charity for raising charitable funds for the benefit of their wards, departments and specialties.
With the support of LB Group Chartered Accountants
we hope to raise money to help The Ipswich Hospital Charity
improve facilities, fund new equipment, provide important additional services, support staff development and initiate local medical research and innovative projects at The Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust.
Speaking about the new partnership, Chris Annis,
Director of LB Group Chartered Accountants,
), said: "We're extremely excited to be starting this new partnership with The Ipswich Hospital Charity. We're looking forward to a successful partnership. As a local Ipswich resident myself it really is important to me and my team as we hope to raise funds as well as awareness in the community for this fantastic charity".
The Ipswich Hospital Charity Corporate Fundraiser, Katrina Copping said of the partnership:
"We are delighted that LB Group Chartered Accountants has decided to support The Ipswich Hospital Charity as their charity partner. As charitable giving by local businesses has always played and will continue to play a vital role in our hospital. Any donation, however, small or large and whether from patients, relatives or corporate supporters is warmly appreciated. We look forward to working with LB Group on various fundraising events going forward and are excited to see how our partnership unfolds".
For further details please contact Charlotte Fuller at the LB Group Ipswich Office on charlotte.fuller@lbgroupltd.com
or Katrina Copping at Ipswich Hospital
on Katrina.Copping@
ipswichhospital.nhs.uk.