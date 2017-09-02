 
News By Tag
* LB Group Chartered Accountants
* LB Group charity partnership
* Tax advice Ipswich
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ipswich
  Suffolk
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


LB Group Accountants announce charity partnership with Ipswich Hospital

LB Group Chartered Accountants, a Top 75 firm of Chartered Accountants are proud to announce their support and sponsorship for The Ipswich Hospital Charity.
 
 
LB Group chairty partnership photo
LB Group chairty partnership photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
LB Group Chartered Accountants
LB Group charity partnership
Tax advice Ipswich

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Ipswich - Suffolk - England

Subject:
Sponsorships

IPSWICH, England - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- LB Group (http://www.lbgroupltd.com/about-us/) Chartered Accountants, a Top 75 firm of Chartered Accountants (http://www.lbgroupltd.com/about-us/) are proud to announce their support and sponsorship for The Ipswich Hospital Charity (http://www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/). The Ipswich office has selected The Ipswich Hospital Charity (http://www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/) as its new corporate charity partner.

The Ipswich Hospital Charity (http://www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/) is the only registered charity dedicated to enhancing patient experience and staff welfare across the Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust sites and is an umbrella charity for raising charitable funds for the benefit of their wards, departments and specialties.

With the support of LB Group Chartered Accountants (http://www.lbgroupltd.com/about-us/) we hope to raise money to help The Ipswich Hospital Charity (http://www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/) improve facilities, fund new equipment, provide important additional services, support staff development and initiate local medical research and innovative projects at The Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust.

Speaking about the new partnership, Chris Annis, (http://www.lbgroupltd.com/lbgrouppeople/chris-annis/) Director of LB Group Chartered Accountants (http://www.lbgroupltd.com/about-us/), said: "We're extremely excited to be starting this new partnership with The Ipswich Hospital Charity. We're looking forward to a successful partnership. As a local Ipswich resident myself it really is important to me and my team as we hope to raise funds as well as awareness in the community for this fantastic charity".

The Ipswich Hospital Charity Corporate Fundraiser, Katrina Copping said of the partnership: "We are delighted that LB Group Chartered Accountants has decided to support The Ipswich Hospital Charity as their charity partner. As charitable giving by local businesses has always played and will continue to play a vital role in our hospital.  Any donation, however, small or large and whether from patients, relatives or corporate supporters is warmly appreciated. We look forward to working with LB Group on various fundraising events going forward and are excited to see how our partnership unfolds".

For further details please contact Charlotte Fuller at the LB Group Ipswich Office on charlotte.fuller@lbgroupltd.com or Katrina Copping at Ipswich Hospital (http://www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/) on Katrina.Copping@ipswichhospital.nhs.uk.

Contact
LB Group
***@lbgroupltd.com
End
Source:Charlotte Fuller
Email:***@lbgroupltd.com
Posted By:***@lbgroupltd.com Email Verified
Tags:LB Group Chartered Accountants, LB Group charity partnership, Tax advice Ipswich
Industry:Accounting
Location:Ipswich - Suffolk - England
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LB Group Accountants and Tax Advisers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share