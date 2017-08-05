News By Tag
Harddy.com Celebrates 30K Milestone: Free Shipping, Succulent Pack Specials, and Giveaways
Harddy.com, the succulent marketplace, celebrates their 30K Facebook followers by offering succulent pack specials with free shipping, and Instagram and Facebook giveaways.
"Since our launch, we've received so many orders and a ton of great feedback, but it wasn't always positive," says Joseph Gavica, co-founder of Harddy.com. "Some customers expressed a concern about pricing; both on the products and the cost of shipping."
Currently, Harddy's vendors determine all of their own pricing and shipping rates.
After months of phone calls, emails, meetings, and negotiations, the Harddy team found a nursery to work with and is testing a new business model this Friday.
"We are thankful for the support we've had, and the relationships we have developed with our vendors and customers since we started this venture," says Gavica. "We are humbled by our vendor's willingness to work with us to provide top quality plants at these amazing prices."
Succulent plant packs with free shipping will be offered exclusively for a 4, 12, and 32 packs of 2-inch succulents.
"Because they are shipped directly from the nursery, these succulent pack will be priced as good, or better, than anywhere else online," says Gavica.
To say thanks to their social media followers, the team at Harddy is giving away giveaway a 4 pack of 2-inch succulents to a couple of lucky followers. The Instagram giveaway starts Friday, August 11. Facebook giveaway starts Saturday, August 12. Participation rules will be announced via Harddy's social media channels.
"As much as we love selling succulents, we believe it's important to give back to those who support our business by sharing, liking, engaging and following our social media channels," Gavica says. "These giveaways keep things fun for us."
Harddy will also begin accepting applications for new vendors.
"We welcome all succulent designers and vendors to apply and work with us," says Gavica. "We have a lot of great things planned this year and can't wait to see what 2017 has in store for us."
Harddy.com is owned and operated by Harddy, LLC. Harddy.com is the first online succulent marketplace. They currently work with 14 succulent small businesses spread across the United States, and sell over 540 different succulent plants, cuttings and decor with succulents for any home, garden or occasion. The website features an up-to-date blog with helpful care and cultivation tips, decor and wedding inspiration, succulent related news, and more. For more information, visit https://harddy.com.
