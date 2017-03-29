News By Tag
Harddy.com Succulent Marketplace Official Public Launch - Start Shopping for Your Succulents
Harddy.com, the first online marketplace dedicated to succulents, announced Today as their official public launch date for the United States.
The Harddy team aims to provide the largest variety of succulent decor and plants, develop better educated customers, and deliver the best online succulent shopping experience.
"The succulent community is amazing at welcoming new people, sharing their collections, and offer tons useful information to better care for succulents,"
The website will feature a succulent care guide, an up-to-date blog that will cover everything related to succulents, and a medley of plants, cuttings, arrangements, DIY kits, favors, and more, available for purchase.
At launch, Harddy.com will feature over 500 different succulent products from some of the best sellers in the country. These stores were handpicked by the founders because of their commitment to exceptional customer service, and quality succulent plants and products.
"Our sellers support our idea of creating a marketplace specifically for succulents,"
Unlike traditional marketplaces, Harddy does not have a strategy to acquire more sellers.
"We will always limit the number of sellers we have," says Gavica. "We want to ensure every product and seller adds value to the customer's experience. There is no benefit to offering many duplicate items on the site."
The Harddy team looks forward to opening its virtual doors to all US residents on April 4.
"We are so excited to share Harddy with everyone," says Gavica. "We believe succulents deserve their own marketplace and should take centerstage. We can't wait to show everyone what is possible with these beautiful plants, and what a proper succulent marketplace should look like."
The events leading up to Harddy's website launch were no simple task. From developing the website from the ground up, earning the trust of and establishing relationships with succulent sellers, and using social media to build a great audience.
"We took our time with this venture and nothing about it was easy," says Gavica. "With a little luck and lots of persistence and self motivation along the way, we developed everything exactly how we wanted."
To start, Harddy will focus and cater its succulent marketplace to United States residents. Country import and export laws prevent live plants from crossing borders.
"Maybe we'll bring the Harddy marketplace to a new country," adds Gavica of potentially taking Harddy to a global level. "We have the platform all ready to go. All we need is an audience to provide for and succulent sellers interested in listing their products. If you're interested in bringing Harddy to your country, let us know."
Start shopping for your succulents online today at https://Harddy.com.
