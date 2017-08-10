News By Tag
Now Uplift your Brand for Global Reach with Value4Brand Online Reputation Management Service
Value4Brand, one of the leading ORM Company based in New Delhi has created a valuable reputation in the market for offering a helping hand to companies that are finding hard to stay into the competition. Handling clients from various domains, the company has leveraged the priority of marketing.
ORM - The New Age Marketing Strategy:
Nowadays Business is acknowledged by what it appears on the internet. False and misleading information from competitors or industry critics can damage the reputation in the market. In this situation, Value4Brand with its customized solutions help to manage the online reputation for the longer term.
Subhashis K Chakraborty, CEO of Value4Brand, "We formulate customized strategies to build or restore companies' online image to accurately reflect you and your brand,"
The Process of ORM Strategy:
Value4Brand works under a certain process helping the company to regain its position in the market:
• Monitor: Experts first find and understand what customers say about the company
• Promote: Create and spread positive content to promote the brand
• Suppress: Work on false reviews to suppress on scam boards
• Recover: Recover all the lost reputation and increase credibility also the Business Revenue.
Different Services under One Roof:
Value4Brand engages in different ORM services:
• Reputation Management
• Search Engine Optimization
• Social Media Management
• Digital PR
• Reviews Management
The company believes in the transparent system and monitoring retainership model to have win-win situation for company and customers. Over the years, the company has provided quality results to create a right channel for companies to connect with customers and plan accordingly.
About Value4Brand:
Value4Brand is a leading Online Reputation Management and Digital Marketing company in New Delhi, India. Backed by the team of professional digital marketing professionals, the company helps to build, repair, manage and promote their brand globally which help to meet the client's revenue requirements. Equipped with advanced tools and TAT based processes, we ensure a strategic solution for the company.
For More information visit - http://www.value4brand.com/
