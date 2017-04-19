News By Tag
Every single Customer Review matters- A Guide by Value4Brand to harnessing the power of Review sites
Turns out that complaining has become a big business, particularly online. Back then we only had a few ways to complain about products, retailers, or customer service. We could call a company's customer service department, ask to speak to the manager at a store.
Today, making a complaint can be done in a matter of clicks and even before we leave the establishment be it a doctor's clinic, a restaurant, a hotel any service place.
So - since most people are reading, and trusting, what reviews have to say about you, isn't it time you learn how to make them work for you?
As per an Online reputation management firm (http://www.value4brand.com/)
When someone takes the time to review your business, make an effort to thank them. When you do respond to a negative or false review, remain polite - as the comments will be visible by anyone who comes to visit the profile in the future. Simply acknowledge the customer experience, apologize, and provide a contact method, such as email or phone, to take the resolution off the review site.
Future viewers will understand that sometimes bad things happen, and will see that you took the initiative to handle the issue in a positive manner. This goes much further in earning business than bashing a customer for leaving you a bad review.
Review sites aren't going anywhere, and people will leave reviews when they want to. You may as well have better control over what users see when they're looking for you by using ORM consultants.
