April 2017
Every single Customer Review matters- A Guide by Value4Brand to harnessing the power of Review sites

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Years of hardwork, extensive use of resources, and loads of money go into the making of a strong brand. But in today's super-connected world, any brand can be taken down easily than expected.  Also this need not by their top competitors, but by the average common man behind a computer or smartphone.

Turns out that complaining has become a big business, particularly online. Back then we only had a few ways to complain about products, retailers, or customer service. We could call a company's customer service department, ask to speak to the manager at a store.

Today, making a complaint can be done in a matter of clicks and even before we leave the establishment be it a doctor's clinic, a restaurant, a hotel any service place.

So - since most people are reading, and trusting, what reviews have to say about you, isn't it time you learn how to make them work for you?

As per an Online reputation management firm (http://www.value4brand.com/) Value4Brand it is highlighted that "Often too concerned that a single bad review can make or break the success of the enterprise, some companies will stalk the sites for anything said about their company, while others completely ignore them. Neither approach is ideal, it's easy to take things way too personally, and ignoring it all together can present missed opportunity for feedback and growth".

When someone takes the time to review your business, make an effort to thank them. When you do respond to a negative or false review, remain polite - as the comments will be visible by anyone who comes to visit the profile in the future. Simply acknowledge the customer experience, apologize, and provide a contact method, such as email or phone, to take the resolution off the review site.

Future viewers will understand that sometimes bad things happen, and will see that you took the initiative to handle the issue in a positive manner. This goes much further in earning business than bashing a customer for leaving you a bad review.

Review sites aren't going anywhere, and people will leave reviews when they want to. You may as well have better control over what users see when they're looking for you by using ORM consultants.

Page Updated Last on: Apr 19, 2017
