VectorBuilder - Revolutionize Your Cloning Experience, Order Your Construct of Choice with MoBiTec
VectorBuilder is a free-to-use tool for scientists to design and order custom DNA vectors. Select promoters/ORFs from the VB database or enter your own sequences, send the unique Vector ID to MoBiTec and expect the ready-to-use construct shortly.
Shortly after its launch, VectorBuilder quickly became the world's leading provider of vector construction and virus packaging services. Its parent company, Cyagen, is the world's largest supplier of custom-built mouse and rat models, and is also a leading provider of research-use stem cell products. To date, Cyagen and VectorBuilder have served thousands of universities and companies worldwide, and their products and services have been widely cited in many high-impact journals.
Currently Available Vector Systems
• Mammalian Gene Expression Vectors
• Mammalian Inducible Gene Expression Vectors (Tet-On/Off based)
• Gene Expression Vectors (Cre-Lox based)
• Mammalian shRNA Knockdown Vectors
• Mammalian CRISPR Vectors
• Mammalian TALEN Vectors
• Mammalian Enhancer/Promoter Testing Vectors
• Mammalian HR Donor Vectors (for CRISPR Targeting)
• Bacterial Recombinant Protein Expression Vectors
• Yeast Recombinant Protein Expression Vectors
• Insect Recombinant Protein Expression Vectors
Coming soon to VectorBuilder
• Zebrafish vectors
• In vitro transcription vectors
• Plant vectors
• Drosophila vectors
Requesting services downstream of vector construction (e.g., virus packaging)
When ordering vector construction service, you will have the option to add related downstream services, such as plasmid DNA preparation, RNA preparation (in the case of CRISPR vectors), and virus packaging (in the case of viral vectors).
VectorBuilder is a subsidiary of Cyagen Biosciences (http://www.cyagen.com/
VectorBuilder's sister company, Cyagen Biosciences, offers a wide range of animal model services such as transgenics, knockouts and knockins.
For more information on VectorBuilder and how to place an order please visit:
VectorBuilder – A Free and Versatile Online Tool for Outsourcing Your Cloning Projects (http://www.mobitec.com/
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
http://www.mobitec.com
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
D-37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
