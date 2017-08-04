News By Tag
When Luck Becomes Easy To Grab, It's Just A Click Away From You
As humans, no matter what theory is put forth to us and no matter which is condemned we all love to believe (well for our own self-motivation)
With time luck has emerged as a controversial word which is fruity to digest when we are stricken by it and rather a difficult one which opens the door to various speculations. Whenever anything happens merciful or the opposite, the cause is attributed to an unknown force who is supposed to be managing one's life accounts up in the sky, which we humans word it as luck.
And we are walking talking carriers of this luck, passing it on to people to cheer them for the oncoming success and something we all silently wish to favor us when looking for a positive outcome of our hard work and dedication.
As technology has proven to be the harbinger of change, it has also contributed to getting with luck, which is now possible for anyone making us radiate in its bright light.
Luck is self - wish
With the on-burst of technology, individuals can get their photos clicked on their smartphones leading us to the era of selfies - the craze for selves. While many have been considered to a crazy addiction of clicking own pictures, as the old adage goes "luck favors those, those who love their selves". This same selfie which was once considered a lousy pass time can shower you with exciting prizes and gifts.
To appreciate you for being your own fan and love to click selfies- Selfie Luck a novel and innovative app, which determines the luck of an individual using the random probability method. This app ensures the users win prizes for free without any hidden fees involved. Using the unique element of selfies one can win exciting prizes on daily basis. From registration to participation and uploading selfies to getting the prizes delivered to the doorstep is all made convenient.
Hit the road of luck
Selfie Luck app within 2 months from its time of inception has garnered many active users who by uploading their selfies have won exciting prizes. This app is available on Android and iOS platforms and has until now distributed gifts approximately worth Rs.1,45,089. And what's more exciting are the gifts which are no less than a shower of luck.
We all wish to be lucky at some point of life, wanting to be favored by stars. Luck instills a sense of excitement and happiness, reassuring us to be the chosen one by the stars, building in the delight, rendering a sense of magic. While many may still believe luck is not easy to win. We here at Selfie Luck assures luck is not so difficult to grab, making it free for everyone to turn their clicks into luck.
As it is said, luck favors few, lucky are few who believe in the truth that they are born with luck. Click share and win your luck with Selfie Luck!
To get in touch with us, visit : http://www.selfieluck.in
Jitendra Sharma
***@sulife.in
