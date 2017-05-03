News By Tag
First ever Pet-friendly site: An all-in-one pet-centric site
My pet desire, a pet-friendly site, and user guiding site is all set to leave its marks in the hearts of all pet lovers. www.mypetdesire.com is a one-stop solution for all your doubts and questions to get answered. Just log on to the website and you will find all your doubts vanishing off.
My pet desire is a pet mating and pet adoption site initiated by Sulife Alliance which caters to helping pet owners choose an eligible mate for their four-pawed buddy and adoption of pets. Additionally, the site also provides many other services such as selling pet supplies online, etc.
"Our main motto is to simplify the troubles of pet owners. In comparison to the number of pet owners, the actual number of industries or sites which facilitates pet needs are comparatively less, "as quoted by a member of Sulife Alliance. " we wish to bridge this gap between the pet owners and make the buying of pet supplies a hassle task."
Dogs reach puberty by the age of 6 months to 1 year. Later, it is necessary to get your pet a proper mate. This facility is still a novel concept in our country as many are yet not acquainted with pet mating and necessities related to it.
My pet desire assists the owner to choose for the right mate for their four-pawed buddy. The process is no complex and easy to follow. A simple registration and you are welcomed to the grand platform of pet house. The owner needs to fill in the details about your pet. Its breed type, age, and other relevant information. Also, the user needs to fill the details of the kind of mate they wish for their pets.
The number of people keeping pets is increasing gradually. With this also increases the need for their food and other pet supplies. My pet desire provides best quality pet products online and can be shipped anywhere and anytime. The user is guided with the suggestion on which products to choose, which is best for their breed. The products and pet food sold is exclusively breed centric.
"The idea to facilitate all the pet owners with pet supplies and pet food online. We present them with breed centric products which are exclusive at best reasonable prices." says the owner of the site. " Now you can shop for your pet anytime and anywhere"
My pet desire is a one stop platform for all pet lovers. There services and products with unique ideas have made them a popular amongst pet lovers.
Find a mate, adopt a pet, share your pet story with the world, buy and sell products, an all-in-one pet store all under one roof. First ever user-friendly and pet-friendly site.
To more about our site visit us on http://mypetdesire.com
