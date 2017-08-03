News By Tag
Costa Rica Hydro-Bus: It's a Wrap
G-Force Signs & Graphics wrapped-up the branding for the public hydrogen fuel cell electric bus, which arrived in Costa Rica.
The bus, powered by compressed hydrogen, with a seated capacity for 35 passengers, will be operating on demonstrative routes in and around the City of Liberia.
The project makes Costa Rica the second Latin American nation to develop hydrogen technology for transportation.
Collaborating on the technology for the project with Costa Rica's Sistema de Banca para el Desarrollo company, was the Ad Astra Rocket Company, US Hybrid Corporation, Air Liquide, Cummins Inc and Relaxury S.A.. The collaboration combined logistics and technology expertise.
To help the promotion of the project, the graphics and branding team at GForce Signs & Graphics were selected to provide the graphics and lettering for the Van Hool manufactured bus.
"We were excited to meet the challenge of this exciting project which required strong scheduling and logistics management,"
"The size of the bus meant a lot of material precisely produced and applied. It was a large, high-profile project within an exciting transportation market."
Ghezzi stated their large indoor vehicle bay is usually used for these types of projects. "This project was completed onsite for our client in order to meet the project's timetables. For most of our vehicle projects, weather isn't a factor. Fortunately, for this bus wrap and graphics project, the weather did not impede us."
In addition to logo applications and window lettering, the bus received a large, partial graphics wrap helping with branding the project as sleek, clean and friendly. "The imagery really supports what this project is about," added Greg. "It's a very slick and modern looking bus."
The bus will be transported to Ad Astra's research facility in Liberia, Guanacaste, after clearing Costa Rican Customs. There it will undergo additional tests and integrations protocols prior to being put into the existing hydrogen ecosystem at Ad Astra. Once this phase is complete, the bus will run a series of demonstrations along predetermined routes near the city of Liberia.
Hydrogen is produced from renewable electricity through water electrolysis. When applied and used in transportation, stored hydrogen combines with oxygen from the air to produce electricity, which feeds an electric motor. The operational byproduct is water vapor.
To learn more about G-Force Signs & Graphics, visit https://gforcesigns.com
