Corrosion Inhibitor for you Air Conditioning System
THE WHY OF CORROSION
• An air conditioning unit utilizes copper tubing, aluminum coils, a galvanized steel housing and AC power. These dissimilar metals quicken the pace of corrosion.
• Degradation of a systems coils is caused by galvanic corrosion, which is the electrolysis of dissimilar metals
• Florida's salt air environment enhances this galvanic corrosion by coating the system and then acting as an electrolyte
• The more dissimilar the metals, the faster the corrosion will occur!
HOW TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM
The Corrosion Inhibitor protects metal parts by acting as a "sacrificial anode". This sacrificial anode (Corrosion Inhibitor) corrodes instead of the expensive A/C parts like aluminum fins, copper tubing and galvanized or aluminized sheet steel. Until now, these sacrificial anodes have never been specifically manufactured for air conditioning systems.
• Our Corrosion Inhibitors are made of 100% zinc
• Zinc is at the extreme end of the galvanic scale
• Zinc therefore protects all other metals by corroding first
Water heaters have used sacrificial anodes to protect internal components for decades, the smart salt water boater will install sacrificial anodes to his marine engine to inhibit degradation of the outboard parts.
So why are you not using a Corrosion Inhibitor (sacrificial anode) to protect your largest investment after your home or your car?
Now for less than $100, you can create a field of protection for your entire outside air conditioning unit. This inexpensive protection will reduce corrosion saving you from costly repairs. And protection begins immediately and lasts if the unit remains intact, whether installed on new or used equipment.
