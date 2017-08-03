Corrosion Inhibitor for you Air Conditioning System

science of corrosion

-- For years Florida air conditioning systems have been plagued by the costly problem of metal corrosion and the home owner has paid the price. In a 'hostile' environment of high humidity and salt air, the conditioning systems in the Tampa Bay area are subject to the corrosion of the aluminum, copper piping and galvanized components of their ac system. This leads to damaged, inefficient air conditioning coils resulting in higher fuel bills and expensive repairs. Generally, coils are cleaned annually, however, corrosion is a continuous process and will degrade your coils and other metal fitting between cleanings.THE WHY OF CORROSION• An air conditioning unit utilizes copper tubing, aluminum coils, a galvanized steel housing and AC power. These dissimilar metals quicken the pace of corrosion.• Degradation of a systems coils is caused by galvanic corrosion, which is the electrolysis of dissimilar metals• Florida's salt air environment enhances this galvanic corrosion by coating the system and then acting as an electrolyte• The more dissimilar the metals, the faster the corrosion will occur!HOW TO SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMThe Corrosion Inhibitor protects metal parts by acting as a "sacrificial anode". This sacrificial anode (Corrosion Inhibitor) corrodes instead of the expensive A/C parts like aluminum fins, copper tubing and galvanized or aluminized sheet steel. Until now, these sacrificial anodes have never been specifically manufactured for air conditioning systems.• Our Corrosion Inhibitors are made of 100% zinc• Zinc is at the extreme end of the galvanic scale• Zinc therefore protects all other metals by corroding firstWater heaters have used sacrificial anodes to protect internal components for decades, the smart salt water boater will install sacrificial anodes to his marine engine to inhibit degradation of the outboard parts.So why are you not using a Corrosion Inhibitor (sacrificial anode) to protect your largest investment after your home or your car?Now for less than $100, you can create a field of protection for your entire outside air conditioning unit. This inexpensive protection will reduce corrosion saving you from costly repairs. And protection begins immediately and lasts if the unit remains intact, whether installed on new or used equipment.To learn more, call the experts at Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing today-727-228-0666